Certain Songs #2823: Tonio K – “One Big (Happy) Family”

According to what I can piece together, I went to around 40 shows at the Star Palace — that wonderful space above the Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno — between September 1980 & November 1985, after which something happened that I don’t remember. I’ve of course written about many of these shows in the past R.E.M., The Replacements, or even the final show I ever saw there, which featured The Three O’Clock, Camper Van Beethoven & Flying Color.

Shit, just a few days ago I wrote about seeing Tommy Tutone there before “867-5309/Jenny” broke, and because of that, we come to another milestone in Certain Songs — a totally arbitrary milestone, like postseason counting stats, but a milestone nevertheless — the first time I’ve ever written about two artists in a row that I saw at the Star Palace.

Because the first show I ever saw there was Tonio K, on September 12, 1980. I went with my friend Eddie, who might have been related to him or maybe had a friend who was related to him. I can’t remember. I do remember that I enjoyed him enough to go out and buy Life in The Foodchain when I got paid on the 15th. (I also bought Meaty, Beaty, Big & Bouncy and Wild Planet on the same day, so good day!)

As you might have garnered from the past couple of posts, I enjoyed Life in the Foodchain a lot, and so a month later I went out and bought Tonio K’s second album, Amerika. Which I didn’t enjoy as much, though the I liked the air-raid siren guitar on the single (or at least radio single), “Trouble,” and really liked the opener, “One Big (Happy) Family.”

Opening with a crazed drum fill from Claude Pepper (unless it was Tonio K) and riding on even more crazed rhythm guitar from Nick Van Marth (unless it was Tonio K), “One Big (Happy) Family” pretty definitively answers the question as to why we all can’t get along.

The English hate the Irish

The Arabs hate the Jews

The whole world’s got its Black man in a pinch

The Cowboys hate the Indians

The Chinese hate ’em too

The French hate everyone

But that’s just part of being French Now your spaniard loves a bullfight

And your russian loves a trial

Italians love his Holiness because he dresses real snappy

And the Germans like a good old fashioned war every once in a while

And we Americans love everyone

We keep the whole world laughing

And while “One Big (Happy) Family” trades upon stereotypes of every single kind, Tonio K’s crazed vocals signals that it’s clearly satire, with Van Marth’s crazed lead guitar commentary also helps, especially when they get to the chorus.

Yes we’re just one big happy family

‘Neath the sun

All full of you and me and he and she

And it and everyone

Oh it’s a wacky zany place

That we come from

We call it heaven

Please take your shoes off

Don’t ask no questions

Are you having fun?

With massive targeted vocal overdubs and Jay Gruska’s crazed Hammond B-3 organ trilling in the background, the chorus of “One Big (Happy) Family” doesn’t so much make its point as run you over with it. But I love the momentum and I love how the song just ends when it decides it’s over.

“One Big (Happy) Family”



