Certain Songs #2824: Tonio K – “La Bomba”

Album: La Bomba EP

Year: 1982

. . .

As many of you know, one of the more enduring subgenres we feature here at Certain Songs are 1980s nuclear paranoia songs. Because it was always fun to be in your 20s and realize that your future could be wiped out because Ronald Reagan had a bad day. A bad day that he wouldn’t even remember.

And I’ve written about a lot of great songs with that subject — from Prince’s “1999” to Fishbone’s “Party at Ground Zero” to The Clash’s “London Calling” — none of them have combined dark humor with high concept in the way that Tonio K’s 1982 masterpiece “La Bomba” did.

I mean, it’s right there in the title! “La Bomba” is a transmogrification of Ritchie Valens utter classic “La Bamba” — itself a transmogrification of an ancient Mexican folk song — into a hilarious rant. In Español!

Well, kinda.

Por los Gringos: la bomba

Por los Russos: la bomba (la solucion)

Los países son locos

Estúpidos o ambas

Yo no lo sé

Y arriba y arriba

Y arriba y arriba

Y por qué no

Y por qué no

Y por qué no

Just to make things a bit crazier, the lyrics are in English on the back cover, and they don’t quite match what he sings — nowhere is to be found the “y arriba y arriba” (up and up according to google translate) — because of course they don’t. The second verse is Tonio K telling us the things he isn’t: including a coward, a woman, a termite and an idiot, before concluding with “soy comico atómico” the singing of which kills me every single time.

The chorus is, of course, simply “ay la bomba” a few times before naming off a few more nuclear powers:

Por los Chinos: la bomba

Or lost Francesca: la bomba (y Inglesa)

Los Judios y los Indios

Todos hombres son locos menos yo

Y arriba y arriba

And after saying that everybody’s crazy but him, which leads in the first of two fantastic guitar solos from Geo Connor, Tonio K decides that if everybody else can have a bomb, why can’t he??

Donde esto mio bomba?

Yo quiero una bomba para me

Una bomba pequeña

Una bomba hermosa para me

Y arriba y arriba

Y arriba y arriba

Y para me

Si para me

Y para me!!

That goes into the chorus again, which Tonio K closes with a “ay ay ay ay ay ay” which leads into a double-time section in which Connor kicks off two more guitar solos — unless, of course, it’s Tonio K, who is credited with “Imaginary Guitar” — which are still going at the fade.

Listener, this was just dark and silly enough, right down to the cover of two cartoon deer watching a nuclear explosion — is that La Bambi watching La Bomba? — that 19-year-old Jim couldn’t resist it, and I played “La Bomba” all of the fucking time when KFSR went on the air. Because of course I did.

After that, Tonio K went away for a few years, and when he came back, with 1986’s Romeo Unchained, it was stuffed full of 1980s production tricks that overwhelmed the songs to the point where I totally disliked it. After that, I might have heard 1988’s Notes From a Lost Civilization, or might not have. He put out a couple of records in the 1990s that I’ve never heard. By that time, he’d realized that he could make a decent living writing songs for other people.

Given his longevity, it was clear in retrospect that his “new wave” period was always going to be pretty short, so I’m glad for the great songs we did get out of it.

