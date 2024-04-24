Certain Songs #2825: Too Much Joy – “Making Fun of Bums”

Album: Son of Sam I Am

Year: 1988

I remember trying out Too Much Joy’s 1987 debut, Green Eggs and Crack, at KFSR, not really getting it. And figuring that they were another band I didn’t have to worry about. At the time, of course, I had no idea that Green Eggs and Crack was culled from four years of sessions as opposed to a coherent set of songs.

That said, I still remember being skeptical of their first album-as-an-album, 1988’s Son of Sam I Am, right up until the moment that its opening track, “Making Fun of Bums” wormed its way into my heart. And I’ve been a fan ever since.

“Making Fun of Bums” opens with a thrilling, high-wire guitar hook from guitarist (“not lead guitar, not rhythm guitar, just guitar”) Jay Blumenfield, and eventually lead singer Tim Quirk describes his predicament.

Dad sold the house now I’m homeless too

The world looks kinda big today

Making fun of bums

Bad karma thing to do

Well, not just Tim Quirk. It’s almost never just Tim Quirk. While he’s the lead singer, both Blumenfield and bassist Sandy Smallens also sing, and pretty much every TMJ song has a plethora of vocal harmonies, counterpoints, calls-and-responses and every other damn thing under the sun. Intricate and rough, like the Clash albums they clearly memorized, but with a bit of a rap influence in there as well.

After the stop time of “bad karma thing to do,” Blumenfield slides back into the guitar hook after which drummer Tommy Vinton slams underneath a resigned “I guess I’ll sleep here tonight,” and before you can wonder where that is, they continue, helped out by well-placed keyboards:

Got a real cool poster

(Got a real cool poster)

But no wall to hang in on

Got this evil head

(Got this evil head)

But no wall to bang it on

And, wham! Back to the guitar hook, and what is probably my favorite part of the entire song: a name-drop of (what I assume) is one of the key texts of Generation X.

Wish I was as cool as Calvin

This sort of thing wouldn’t bother me

Making fun of bums, making fun of bums

Bad karma thing to do

My assumption is that the “Calvin” they’re singing about is, of course, the brainy kid whose adventures with his stuffed tiger fueled one of the greatest comic strips of the 20st century, Sam Watterson’s philosophically hilarious Calvin & Hobbes. I guess it could be a friend of the band, but I doubt it: we all wish we could be as cool as Calvin, because being as cool as Hobbes simply wasn’t possible.

There’s also a quick bridge in “Making Fun of Bums,” where drummer Tommy Vinton powers into a double-time, and they fantasize about being rich.

If I had a billion dollars (ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh)

I’d buy back my old room

If I had a billion dollars (ahhhhhhhhhhhhh)

I’d buy back my old room

While you might thing that’s a rather low bar for what to do with a billion dollars, it goes to the song’s sense of displacement, the way the guy in it just wants his old life back. Even as he knows its never gonna happen. That said, it’s still better than what 99.99% of actual billionaires do with their money, right?

In the end, “Making Fun of Bums” ends with a resigned “not a nice thing to do,” and you realize that the guy in the song has learned a lesson that will stick with him for a lifetime.

“Making Fun of Bums”



“Making Fun of Bums” Official Music Video



