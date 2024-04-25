Certain Songs #2826: Too Much Joy – “My Past Lives”

Album: Son of Sam I Am

Year: 1988

. . .

While Too Much Joy’s affinity for hip-hop was made text with their clever cover of LL Cool J’s “That’s A Lie,” — a sly bit of cultural appropriation that was sanctioned by James Todd Smith himself, who appeared in the video — it was also the subtext in one of the Son of Sam I Am’s best song, the epic “My Past Lives.”

Opening with Tommy Vinton’s drums over keyboards that probably didn’t necessarily need to be there — possibly the ones described as making them “sound like Depeche Mode until we added the guitars.” Said guitars come in about halfway through the first verse, which is pretty much all Tim Quirk:

I was Genghis Khan, I was Aristophanes

I was a guy named Urgh in 50,000 BC

I was Rasputin, and all the chicks he had

I was Catherine the Great, I was my mom and dad

One of the jokes about people talking about their past lives was always that they were somebody famous in their past life; a joke that gets turned on its head in “My Past Lives.”

I’ve been a butcher, I’ve been a baker, I have been a bookmaker

I have skippered clipper ships and dug for undertakers

I’ve lived to be 98 and I have died when I was 4

I’ve lived thru war and peace and war and war and war and war

As is often the case, my favorite joke is the darkest — and truest — one: “war and peace and war and war and war and war,” just kills me every single time. Meanwhile, Vinton is playing the kind of beat you’d hear on Def Jam records: pushing the song forward, but allowing plenty of space for all of the words. Of which there are plenty, even during the chorus, which is are bassist Sandy Smallens and guitarist Jay Blumenfield yelling “I could write a book about my past lives / I should write a book about my past lives” in ever-modulating harmony.

While the first chorus is pretty great — listen to the cool harmonies when Quirk slowy interjects “I died three times at Waterloo-hooo” over the cacophony — the second chorus is even better, as while Smallens & Blumenfield continue their chant as Quirk is now practically rapping:

I was there when Caesar bled, I followed where Moses led

I wrote the words Mohammed said

Kissed the ground where St. Paul tread

I was best man when Henry wed, put the crown on George’s head

I slept in Washington’s bed, I shot John F. Kennedy dead

After that, there’s a bit of a guitar break — not quite a solo, but also not quite not a solo — the song breaks down to Vinton’s big beat and the extraneous keyboards, and the chant changes to simply “I could write a book about my past lives”

I watched Atlantis sink below

Hung out with Bowie at the Alamo

I didn’t like being Edgar Allen Poe

I was sick a lot when I was Rimbaud

I helped the Druids build Stonehenge

Me and Buddha invented Zen

Once I borrowed Shakespeare’s pen

Joan of Arc was my best friend

After that, they break the whole song apart and stitch it back together, finally ending it with Quirk proclaming “I shot him dead, dead, a dead dead dead” as the song crashes in itself, before they follow it with “That’s a Lie,” which is both musically and thematically compatible.

“My Past Lives”



“My Past Lives” live in 1990



“My Past Lives” live in NYC, 2022



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page