Certain Songs #2827: Too Much Joy – “Train in Vain”

Album: Son of Sam I Am

Year: 1988

. . .

One of things I loved about Too Much Joy is that for a while there was at least one song on each record where they would sing about a specific thing that happened to me. Not that they knww me, of course, but some of the same thoughts and/or weird rites of passage that I’d had at some point showed up on their records.

And so while I could empathize with the protagonists in “Making Fun of Bums” and “My Past Lives,” I definitely remember the first time of the first verse of “Train in Vain” happened.

The Playboy centerfold is younger than me

She likes family get-togethers and aborigines

I don’t think I can ever masturbate again (ahhh-ahhh-haaaa)

I don’t think I will ever steal that magazine from my father again

With the exception of the “ahhh-ahhh-haaaaa” is all sung incredibly straight — with a tinge of sadness — by Tim Quirk, Sandy Smallens and Jay Blumenfield, over a stately piano that is as much the Beatles “Let It Be” as the lyrics are the Replacements Let It Be.

The playboy centerfold would never talk to me

Because I hate family get-togethers and I’m not an aborigine (ooooh-uuhhh-ooooh)

I don’t think I can ever feel the same again (ahhh-ahhh-haaaa)

I don’t think I will ever sing about my father

I will never sing about my father

I promise not to sing about my father again Hi Dad

Of course, Paul Westerberg did sing about his father, even if Tim Quirk followed through on his promise. Which, honestly, I have no idea if he did or not.

“Train in Vain” of course, was the hidden track on Son of Sam I Am, a reference of course the Clash’s immortal last second addition to London Calling, a reference I loved even more than the “Every great band should be shot / before they make their Combat Rock” couplet in “Hugo,” even if “Hugo” was a total Clash song from start to finish.

Anyways, while “Train in Vain was purposely left off of the tracklisting of the original vinyl version of Son of Sam I Am, when they reissued it a couple of years later on CD, not only did they add a couple of songs — including the fantastic “If I Was a Mekon” — they also put “Train in Vain” on the tracklisting on both the back of the CD as well as the disc.

In any event, on every version, “Train in Vain” was a perfect album-closer, and all it did was make me wonder what they were going to do next: the answer is put out two of my favorite power-pop albums of the 1990s, and maybe ever.

“Train in Vain”



