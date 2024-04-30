Certain Songs #2828: Too Much Joy – “Susquehanna Hat Company”

Album: Cereal Killers

Year: 1991

. . .

If people were even remotely worried that being signed to a major label was going to subtract from the wit and power that Too Much Joy flashed on the best songs from their 1988 indie breakthrough Son of Sam I Am, those worries were almost instantly negated by the first 20 seconds of “Susquehanna Hat Company,” the opening track from their 1991 major-label debut, Cereal killers.

With drummer Tommy Vinton pounding the drums like his last name was Ramone and guitarist Jay Bluemfield kicking out Chuck-Berry-by-way-of-Steve-Jones leads, before lead vocalist Tim Quirk even opened his mouth, “Susquehanna Hat Company” was a fitting entry in the year punk broke, which was sealed by Quirk’s opening couplet:

So she said FUCK this town

Nothing’s ever going down

That’s an instant classic opening, and amazingly, it’s not even the best use of the word “fuck” on the album. Also, being from Fresno, I could kinda relate, even if I’d spent the past decade doing everything I could to make something go down.

Spun herself round and round

Drilled herself into the ground

Twenty kids fell in that hole

I was twenty-one out of control

She crawled right inside my brain

She’s some mental hurricane

After that, Quirk is joined by Blumenfield and bassist Sandy Smallens on a full-blown three part harmony chorus.

All you do is say say say her name

And everybody goooooooeees insane

All you do is say say say her name

And everybody goooooooeees insane<

Apparently “Susquehanna Hat Company” is a reference to an Abbot & Costello routine where people would freak out upon hearing its name. Because that’s what people did in the 1950s.

Of course, in the 1990s, everybody was more civilized, and never got freaked out by anything, except the unnamed girl whose initials I suspect were SHC.

So I said screw that girl

She’s the end of the world

Don’t like what she does to me

Makes me hate my memory

I said things I am ashamed

To the girl with three first names

She crawled right inside my brain

She’s some mental hurricane

After that, it’s a stop-time version of the first verse, and variations on the chorus, with the usually dizzying amount of vocal arrangements, ending with a dynamite “say say say say say say say her name, oooh.”

As I’ve said many many many times before: even if the numbers don’t bear it out, I believe that 1991 was my all-time favorite year for music, and Cereal Killers was a huge reason why: it was one of those CDs that I remember playing all of the time while I was hungover in the back room of Video Zone doing the dwindling daily deposit.

“Susquehanna Hat Company”



