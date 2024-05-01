Certain Songs #2829: Too Much Joy – “King of Beers”

Album: Cereal Killers

I got Cereal Killers in June of 1991, after several months of my life blowing up in different ways — relationship, the band, roommates — to the point where I was living and sleeping by myself for the first time in nearly three years.

Luckily, my new apartment was in the Tower District, which meant I was in walking distance from The Blue, Club Fred and Livingstones, at least one of which I probably visited nearly every single night for the rest of the year. This despite the fact that I was also managing Video Zone, finishing my college degree at CSUF, running three miles a day, and (eventually) practicing with Sedan Delivery MKIII. Multitasking!

Which is why Too Much Joy’s “King of Beers” felt so real to me.

Gonna feel like hell tomorrow

So I won’t go to sleep tonight

Na na na na na na sorrow

Everything’s gonna be all right

And sure, by that point, I was technically drinking more whiskey than I was drinking beer, but it was still the same kind of concept. And even if it was it wasn’t, I’d still love the extremely catchy chorus, which somehow stole from both Helen Reddy and Budweiser while remaining wholly Too Much Joy.

I am invincible

I have no fear

I am benevolent

I am the king of beers

Even better, or worse, as the case may be, is this verse, which is pretty much ripped from my journal.

A man’s bar is his castle

And this stool is my throne

Why am I such an asshole?

Why am I here alone?

On paper, this might all seem too self-pitying, but Too Much Joy rock the fuck out of it — Jay Blumenfield’s guitar solo is fantastic — and their usual ever-changing vocal dynamics are also matched by a musical arrangement that’s way more complicated that you might realize: drummer Tommy Vinton is doing all manner of stop-times, fills and straight-ahead beats, basically owning the song from top to bottom.

“King of Beers” didn’t get as much attention as some of the other songs on side one, like “Crush Story” or “Nothing on My Mind,” but it still takes me right back to that weirdly epic summer, which everything was possible, nothing was settled, and I had no idea what the fuck was happening next. I mean, outside of ordering another drink.

"King of Beers"



