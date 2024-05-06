Certain Songs #2830: Too Much Joy – “Long Haired Guys From England”

Album: Cereal Killers

Year: 1991

. . .

True story: in the early eighties, a guy named Jim McNew (not the one from Yo La Tengo) and I had a project called The Spew, a take on punk rock from two guys who thought that Rocks and Never Mind The Bollocks, Here The Sex Pistols had more in common than you might think: specifically, the amount of noise baked into each song, and the way their greatest songs had amazing codas.

None of which had anything to do with couple of songs we recorded, which were usually his guitar, my vocals — I was still trying to sing back then — and a drum machine. But one of the songs had one of the first lyrics I ever wrote, which went something like this:

Wish I had a fake English accent

Wish I had a fake English voice

Then I’d get me all the girls

And make jealous all the boys

And while I eventually lost touch with Jim, because I’m an idiot, he did help us record both Regenade Ape and Cat Burglars songs before that happened. Which has nothing to do with the amazing shock of recognition when I first heard Too Much Joy sing the following:

All the girls in the music biz

Have credit cards they subscribe to Ms.

And they only want to FUCK

Long haired guys from England

From England

Hoooo

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

One of the funniest lyrics I’ve ever encountered, “Long-Haired Guys From England” is also a great piece of social commentary. And a great piece of rock ‘n’ roll, to boot, as that first verse is just them singing over Jay Blumenfield’s guitar, with the whole thing stopping for a second as they all scream FUCK! over a single Tommy Vinton snarebeat, after which they build up to the full band on the second verse.

There’s this girl at my record company

I dig her but she doesn’t like me

I met her boyfriend the other night

He had a pony tail and he didn’t talk right

This verse kinda feels like it might have been the inciting incident for the entire song, even if it wasn’t. Either way it built straight into the delirously joyous chorus.

He was a long haired guy from England (Whoooo!)

Long haired guy from United Kingdom

Long haired guy from England (Whoooo!)

Long haired guy from United Kingdom

It’s the “whooo” that gets me every single time. They might not like the fact that people are often attracted to someone who doesn’t look or sound like everybody else, but there’s not much they can do about it, either.

All the girls in this here bar

Will treat you like you’re a star

Don’t get excited it’s just luck

They’ll ignore you if the guy from The Cult shows up

I occasionally wonder what Ian Astbury thought about this song. And oh by the way, The Cult — which is basically Astbury & guitarist Billy Duffy — are still recording: their most recent album came out in 2022. Which is the same year as the most recent album from the other guy Tim Quirk references in this song. This happens during Jay Blumenfield’s guitar solo, under which Quirk mutters “like the guy from Midnight Oil, except he’s bald and from Australia, it’s sorta the same concept.”

AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

After all that, of course there is only one logical thing to do:

I’m getting on an aeroplane

Going someplace where the girls are sane

I bet in London I could get a date

’cause I’m a short haired guy from the United States

Of course in 1991, I was a long-haired guy from the United States, so I couldn’t exactly relate to this son on the specifics, but at the same time, I could, you know?

“Long Haired Guys From England”



Long Haired Guys From England Live on Bobcat Goldthwait Comedy Special, 1991



