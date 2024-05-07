Certain Songs #2831: Too Much Joy – “Goodbye Ohio”

Album: Cereal Killers

Of course, it wasn’t just the songs that felt like they were ripped from my own brain that I loved on Cereal Killers, because my favorite song on the whole record isn’t like that at all, but it does show that they’d listened to their early Clash and Who records just as intently as I did, because “Goodbye Ohio” utterly rules from start to finish. Oh, not only does it have an utterly amazing vocal arrangement, it’s also got the greatest drumming of any TMJ song.

It starts with the opening verse, the first line nearly over before the full band kicks in:

There’s no one famous from my hometown

Unless you count one astronaut

Who’s never been to space

And probably never will

But he’s our hero, still

The last two lines of this verse — and the last two lines of the subsequent verses — are delivered by Tim Quirk (I think) in what I was going to call a near-falsetto, but is an actual falsetto. It’s one of the many vocal tricks that make “Goodbye, Ohio” so amazing.

I followed Quirk for years on Twitter and now I follow him on Bluesky, and because he did a Certain Songs type of project called “Five-Star Songs,” I almost contacted him and asked him if he would like to comment on any of his songs. But that felt obnoxious, so I didn’t. But if I had, I hoped I would have asked him what the deal with the falsetto was. Because it’s awesome. Which might have been the deal.

Must be tough on the astronauts

I bet they get bored easily

Cuz how does it feel

To look up at the moon

And say, “Yeah, I’ve been there”

And before they go into the first chorus, they take the piss out of the thoughtful question with a very-true-in-1991 full harmonized “these days no one really cares,” at which point the song stops for a beat and its time for that chorus, with Tommy Vinton dancing on his snare drum while guitarist Jay Blumenfield and bassist Sandy Smallens provide haunting backing vocals.

Cold in ths place

It’s lonely in space

(Gooood-byyyyyyeeee Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

Cold in this place

It’s lonely in space

(Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

Cold in ths place

It’s lonely in space

(Gooood-byyyyyyeeee Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

Cold in this place

It’s lonely in space

(Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

And we’re just getting warmed up, as the second verse starts with:

I saw this guy on the Tonight Show

Kayacked his way to Hawaii

The host was amazed!

It’s a little dislocating, because either Smallens or Blumenfield — or both — are speaking the lyrics of the first couplet slightly off time while Quirk is singing them, until they all come together on “the host was amazed!”. This leads into the falsetto part — I neglected to mention that Bluemfield drops out and Smallens does a nearly disco bass run during the falsetto parts — which has never not once killed me.

“What will you do next?”

“Write the book, I guess.”

And I guess it kills them, too, because Blumenfield starts hammering on his guitar while Vinton steamrolls towards the second chorus.

“What will you do next?”

“Write the book, I gu-esssssss.”

On the second chorus, things are slightly different:

Cold in ths place

It’s lonely in space

(Gooood-byyyyyyeeee Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

Floating in space

I see God’s face

It’s just some clouds

(Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

Cold in ths place

It’s lonely in space

(Gooood-byyyyyyeeee Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

Floating in space

I see God’s face

It’s just some clouds

(Oooooo-hiiiii-oooooooooh)

At this point the band goes into full gear, Blumenfield’s guitar is a roar, Smallens and Vinton are all momentum and all of the vocalists are holding out gorgeous “ooooooo-ooooh-oooooooh” all at the same time, and had “Goodbye Ohio” ended then and there, it would still probably be my favorite song on Cereal Killers and my favorite song (to date) by Too Much Joy, but no, there’s one last verse left, complete with social commentary on the kind of bullshit controversy that was stirring up the idiots in the early days of the culture wars.

And Too Much Joy were no strangers to wading into bullshit controversies, as they had gotten themselves arrested in Florida the previous year for playing 2 Live Crew songs. The hypothesis was that perhaps they wouldn’t get arrested since they were white. That turned out to be wrong, as Quirk, Blumenfield and Smallens were arrested — drummer Tommy Vinton was not, since he wasn’t singing, which was probably good for his career — spent a night in jail and were eventually acquitted in 20 minutes.

I’m no fool, but I’m no Einstein

I’m bothered by infinity

No laws on the moon! Still can’t burn the flag

It might be cool to try

Still can’t burn the flag

It might be cool to try

Still can’t burn the flag

Yeah, I wanna tryyyyyyyy

At which “Goodbye Ohio” simply explodes like Apollo 1, with Tommy Vinton channelling the ghost of Keith Moon at the end of “My Generation,” while the rest of the band sings snatches of the chorus underneath. It’s complete and utter gorgeous chaos, and while it only lasts for about 30 seconds or so before crashing into God’s face — which is just a cloud — everybody singing “ooooo-ooooooh” into the fade.

