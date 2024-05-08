Certain Songs #2832: Too Much Joy – “Donna Everywhere”

Album: Mutiny

Year: 1992

. . .

In 1992, Too Much Joy released Mutiny, the follow-up to the magical Cereal Killers, and the fact that it was the first of their album that wasn’t some kind of pun or joke should have been the indication that they had something other than being funny on their collective minds.

In this case, that something was love, which makes sense for a bunch of guys in their 20s, of course, and even made sense to me, who was pushing 30 with seemingly no long-term prospects in sight after a year or of the ups-and-downs of initial infatuations smashing into actual realities.

Just as Cereal Killers was a bigger production than Son of Sam I Am, so was Mutiny — helmed by future band member William Wittman — a bigger production than Cereal Killers. But not too big, not for me at least, and I welcomed it with open arms, especially the guitar of Jay Blumenfield, which dominated the single, “Donna Everywhere,” a big dumb rock song about a manic pixie dream girl who might just be a dream. Or at least just Tim Quirk’s imagination (once again) running away with him.

I met her at the movies

She was there on her own

A bargain matinee

Theater deserted

She sat right next to me

Can’t remember what played that day She leans, real near

She whispers in my ear

I blink, she grins

I choke on my M&M’s The lights went down

That lion roared

Donna got down on the floor

This leads into the chorus, which is as overtly classic rock as these classic rock lovers ever got. A big dumb chord progression for a song that gets more disturbing the more you think about it.

Losing my mind, but I don’t care

I see Donna everywhere

Down by the lakeside, in a lawn chair

Donna, Donna everywhere

One one level, it might be too much Manic Pixie Dream Girl — or should I say Imaginary Pixie Dream Girl — it’s still also incredibly catchy, especially if you just let it wash over you. Which is pretty easy to do, because after a second verse where the singer gives his dog away in order to live with her, it’s pretty much “Donna everywhere” everywhere, outside of a cool instrumental break where bassist Sandy Smallens does a run over Jay Blumenfields gorgeous jangle.

As the song fades out, they start deconstructing the chorus while keeping the catchiness — and keeping the cowbell — and it does seem like a song that might have broken through via 120 Minutes. Even if it wasn’t.

“Donna Everywhere”



“Donna Everywhere” Music Video



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page