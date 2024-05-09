Certain Songs #2833: Too Much Joy – “In Perpetuity”

Album: Mutiny

Year: 1992

. . .

Fuck man, sometimes I hate learning about things in order to write about them. For example, my patented half-ass research — googling the band name and song title — revealed that today’s song, “In Perpetuity,” might be about something totally different than I’ve assumed for the past 30 years. Whoops.

On the short list of Prettiest Songs Ever Recorded, 90’s Indie-Band-On-A-Major-Label Division, I’ve always thought “In Perpetuity” was a straight love ballad, but I found out today it might actually be about their shitty record contract with Warner Bros. God damn it.

Which . . . OK. I’m still processing this, because now that I’ve read it from a couple of different sources — though I can’t find any primary ones (there is a YouTube video of 1997 Tim Quirk introducing it as a “very slow and beautiful song”) (which is true, but not very helpful) — I’m not sure what to think.

I mean, “In Perpetuity” is incredibly uncharacteristic for a TMJ song, with its all-acoustic guitar bed and the hushed, heartfelt chorus — sung by Tim Quirk, Sandy Smallens and Jay Blumenfield — which opens the song:

In perpetuity

All throughout the universe

You and me

Past end of time and edge of earth

But that’s not what kills me. Now I see, that the chorus could absolutely be read as a parody of what I understand major label record deals were like — are still like, probably? — in the late 80s/early 90s, as structured like a sincere love song. Or it could be read as only a sincere love song by rubes like me, who loved the use of legalese “in perpetuity” as a substitute for the lovease “forever.”

What kills me is that the opening verse is literally a thought I had long before I ever heard Too Much Joy sing a single note. An existential wish or dream or hope I’ve had my whole life.

Heard a man sing a song

Sweeter than anything

Wanna hear that song

For the first time

Just one more time

First time one time more

What would it be like to hear “Complete Control” or “Eight Miles High” or “Ceremony” or “Left of the Dial” or or or or? How would that even work?

I mean, I am who I am now because of how deeply those songs affected me. Spoke to me. Changed me. I mean, “Complete Control” blew my head completely off, and I had to order another one from Trouser Press. If I could somehow experience these songs for the first time again, how could they affect me if they already had? Or would I be blown away all over again because I would be different because I hadn’t heard them before? This is some Black Mirror shit right here. My brain hurts.

Meanwhile, somebody called “PANTSoRAMA” annotates on the “In Perpetuity” lyrics page on Genius that it’s all about how royalties get paid to an artist. And they may be right: PANTSoRAMA has a lot of TMJ annotations — including pointing me to the the Abbott and Costello “Susquehanna Hat Company” routine — but that doesn’t mean I have to accept it. And even if I accept it, it doesn’t mean I have to like it.

There is cause and effect

And there is just because

Just because I’m helpless

Just because I am helpless

Just because I’m yours

Of course, it didn’t help that Mutiny came out just when I was at the end of a relationship, and I felt so helpless I. Sure, you might be helpless in the face of a shitty record contract or a shitty relationship but you know what else makes me helpless: a song this pretty. So I took it at face value in 1992, and choose to do so three decades later, even if “well, actually, it’s not about love at all.”

And so maybe “Complete Control” is the comp here. I know that seems weird, because it’s the Clashiest song the Clash ever Clashed and “In Perpetuity” is a total outlier in TMJ’s catalog. A song about their shitty record company that is more than just a song about their shitty record company. In different ways, I know. But still.

On the other hand, I could totally be overreacting to something I read on the internet. Wouldn’t be the first time, and won’t be the last.

In perpetuity

All throughout the universe

You and me

Past end of time and edge of space

I fall forever in your face

The edge of space and the end of time

I am yours and you are mine

And so, in the end, as they all gorgeously chant “and you and you and me and you” over and over and my heart melts into a puddle of goo, I guess it doesn’t matter what “In Perpetuity” is “really about.” What matters is what it makes me feel. What it’s made me feel for the past 30 years. Which is all the fucking feelings, including feeling like I’d love to hear it for the first time just one more time. First time one time more.

But, of course, I never will.

“In Perpetuity”



“In Perpetuity” Official Music Video



