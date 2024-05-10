Certain Songs #2834: Too Much Joy – “Strong Thing”

Album: Mutiny

Year: 1992

. . .

OK, unlike “In Perpetuity,” I’m pretty sure that “Strong Thing” is a love song, unless it’s also about their publicist or bank account or George HW Bush or some shit. It’s also one of their greatest songs, full of fabulous guitar licks, propulsive drum fills, smart words, and an unbelievably great vocal arrangement, all of which smashes together to create a song that I’ve been singing aloud to for over thirty years.

“Strong Thing” opens with Jay Blumenfield playing a couple of chords back-and-forth, before everybody else locks in, after which those chords are accompanied by a rapid-fire guitar part that — accompanied by Tommy Vinton’s jumped-up pantry drums — wouldn’t be out of place on, say, a U2 album. And while Blumenfield’s guitar drops down to the chords for the opening verse, Vinton’s drums stay hip-hopped up for that verse, which is all Tim Quirk (I hope):

You and me and a couple of poets

Can talk about this but who would believe us

Tell me something that’s never been said

Got the world in my hands will I smash it to pieces?

This sets up the pre-chorus, where either Blumenfield or bassist Sandy Smallens joins in on harmonies, Vinton goes to a straight beat, and they wax philosophically theoretical. Unless it’s theoretically philosophical.

Show me a millionaire

Who don’t play the lottery

Show me a DJ

Who don’t stutter in company

During that last line, Vinton does a kick drum build, Blumefield edges up his guitar, and they all stop for as a single handclap (!) announces the glorious chorus, the vocal arrangement of which is fucking R.E.M. or Beach Boys level genius. I shit you not.

(Strong thinnnnnnnnnnnnnnng)

I’m taking your word this is a strong thing

(Strong thinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnggg)

(Last time I did) It was the wrong thing

(Strong thinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnng)

I’m taking your word this is a strong thing

(Strong thinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnggg)

(Last time I did) It was the wrong thing

(Wronnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnng)

You make me like country music

(Thinnnnnnnnng)

(Stronnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnng)

You make me doubt I’m not stupid

(Thinng)

I’m not stupid

There’s points here where there are three different vocal parts going on all at the same time, each one a monster hook. There’s another stop-time part as Quirk sings that last “I’m not stupid,” and as Vinton and Blumenfield kick it back into gear, the whole band goes “hooooo-oooooh-ooooooh” just because they bloody well can.

Show me a magician

Any kid can’t tell’s a fraud

Show me a priest

Who knows that there’s a god

This is the last pre-chorus of the song, after which they do one of my all-time favorite invocations of The Handclap Rule — handclaps make good songs great and great songs immortal — by stopping the song long enough for not one, but two handclaps. And Jesus fuck, it is perfect, especially because they sneak in an extra “you make me like country music” in that chorus.

After that chorus, it’s all “strong thiiinnnnnnnng” and “you make me, you make me” and a fantastic guitar lead, but by that time I’m already dead, killed by that double handclap.

"Strong Thing"



