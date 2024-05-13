Certain Songs #2835: Too Much Joy – “Mary Matalin”

Album: Gods & Sods

Despite the fact that there were some of us who loved both Cereal Killers and Mutiny, neither album did, well … anything, really. Which, at first, didn’t dissuade Too Much Joy, who in 1993 recorded dozens of songs for the follow-up, they didn’t release any albums until 1996’s …finally, an album that never did anything for me.

That might be because …finally was the only TMJ album not to feature founding bassist Sandy Smallens — who’d left at the end of 1994, and was replaced by producer William Wittman — or maybe because I lost the booklet that had all of the song lyrics (and the hilariously salacious cover art) almost instantly, the only time in my life that happened to me.

In any event, I’ve never warmed to …finally, and from everything I read, figured that was basically the end of Too Much Joy, especially since three later they put out an odds and sods album called Gods and Sods, which basically collected some demos from Cereal Killers and Mutiny, some outtakes from …finally, and some of the songs they recorded for that aborted fifth album (which finally came out in 2009 as The Lost Album, and is really good.)

One of the Gods & Sods / The Lost Album songs is “Mary Matalin,” which had it come out in 1994, would have been have been a highlight of any of the dozen mixtapes I made that year. I might have even named the tape “Here Comes Mary.”

Written on election night 1992, the first time a Democrat had won a Presidential election since many of us had become adults, “Mary Matalin” starts with a cool guitar hook from Jay Blumenfield, before dropping to a quiet verse, so that you can hear every word Tim Quirk sings.

Mary’s got some juicy facts

She’s going to relate them

Boss can’t get away with that

And so he delegates ‘em

That boss, of course, was George H.W. Bush, whose campaign she was working for, and for whom she was still spinning victory even as the election was being called against him. Oh, and those facts? More like “facts,” as she was one of the precursors of the alternative to truth we continually get from her spawn thirty years later. The ongoing culture wars might not have started that year,but they sure as shit heated up, which might or might not be what the pre-chorus, sung over the band going full gallop, harmonies at the ready, is all about.

In spite of all her calculations

We could dance to a rock and roll station

It would be all wrong

But it would feel all right

(Feel alright-hight!)

Or it could have been be about Matalin’s well-publicized relationship with her opposite number, James Carville, who was running Bill Clinton’s campaign. All I know for sure is that the chorus of “Mary Matalin” is one of the sweetest, catchiest choruses Too Much Joy ever put together, with Blumenfield and Smallens leaning into the sugar.

(Here comes Mar-reeeeeeeeeeeeee)

She looks just like your friend

(Here comes Mar-eeeeeeeeeeeeeee)

Mary Matalin

It, of course, seems a bit quaint now — no one was writing even semi-ironic love songs to Kellyanne Conway — but at the same time, it’s not like they pulled their punches.

Mary looks into my eyes

And says just what she has to

We both know she lies

She does it really bad, too

Of course, in the 30+ years since the 1992 election, one of the things we’ve learned is that it doesn’t matter if everybody knows what these people are saying is a lie. Because the people who want to believe will either believe, or pretend to believe in order to save face or preserve their worldview. Which is essentially the same thing.

That said, in her wikipedia page, it says that Matalin became a registered Libertarian in 2016, as the reaping had finally overcome what she’d started sowing all those years ago.

