Certain Songs #2836: Too Much Joy – “Even The Queen”

Album: Gods and Sods

Year: 1999

. . .

Had what Too Much Joy eventually called The Lost Album actually came out in 1994, the plan was for it to close with “Even The Queen,” which instead closed the the odds-and-sods Gods and Sods in 1999.

Either way, it makes sense, because “Even The Queen” just feels like a perfect album closer, as it’s pure hook from the opening Jay Blumenfield guitar lick.

I fell asleep to the sound of motorboats

Dragging the lake, sheriff clears his throat

Sounds carry very far at night Looked so long for some common bond

There it is at the bottom of the pond

The mayor’s daughter won’t come back this time

It’s weird: I think that, lyrically, “Even The Queen” is about coming to terms with the fact that everyone dies, but for me, it’s almost more about the music as it is the lyrics as they once again enter that Who/Clash territory that activates my pleasure centers, so that I can just sing along with the chorus . . .

Even the Queen

Even the Queen

Even the Queen has been here

. . . grooving on the sweet harmonies and Tommy Vinton’s dynamite fills, without ever wondering what or where the “here” is they’re even singing about.

I almost didn’t write about “Even The Queen,” because it’s one of those songs that I’ve always just love without fully understanding why, so I start writing just to hope that I can unlock something, and I think I just did, and it’s this: “Even The Queen” is one of those songs where the verses are catchier than the chorus, which is why they stick four straight verses in a row after a very long and noisy bridge. Four great verses, actually, that took a quarter-century to fully register with your very thick correspondent.

It’s a scary world, people are frightening

But I love the thunder, I love the lightning

My dog thinks I know what to do

Once in a while you get the feeling

Nothing’s wrong, it’s like you’re stealing

A moment that wasn’t meant for you

My heart is pure though I’ve tried to soil it

Even the king died upon the toilet

Do not go gentle into that food fight

Each of of these verses has a great line like “my dog thinks I know what to do” or “do not go gentle into that food fight” and they amp the guitars and harmonies a little bit more after the verses until when they get to the final verse, they’re juxtaposing the chorus with it.

(Even the queen) Born with a scream you die with a whimper

(Even the queen) In between you must lose your temper

Thank you very much good night

After Quirk wishes us “good night” — which as the last song on Gods and Sods could make it feel like TMJ were goodbye, for keeps, forever — they do one last chorus, and end it.

“Even The Queen”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page