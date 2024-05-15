Certain Songs #2837: Too Much Joy – “What Pricks We Were”

Album: All These Fucking Feelings

Year: 2022

. . .

Despite the fact that their last studio album qua studio album was 1996’s …finally, Too Much Joy never actually broke up. And in fact, while William Wittman had replaced Sandy Smallens on bass for …finally, when they did a reunion show in 2007 — to celebrate drummer Tommy Vinton’s retirement from the NYPD. — TMJ had become a quintent, with Wittman as a key utility guy.

So in 21st century, TMJ were mostly being responsible adults, as Smallens, Blumenfield and Quirk all went into various aspects of the entertainment industry, internet industry, or both. Each man has a massive CV, which you can look up on LinkedIn, if you want.

That said, outside of a couple of one-off singles and a 2001 live album — Live at Least, a title to match Gods and Sods, we didn’t get a new full Too Much Joy album until COVID hit, and only “because 2020 sucked so goddamn much” they started working on a crowdsourced album that eventually got released in 2021 as Mistakes Were Made.

From what I could tell, there was a lot of file passing back and forth, and there wasn’t ever a point where all five members were in a studio together, which was the style at the time. And as a long-time fan, I was glad to have Too Much Joy back in my life, even if COVID brain and the insanity of early 2021 kept any of the songs from fully getting into my heart.

Mistakes Were Made was followed up by an outtakes record called Moar Mistakes, and at some point, recording new songs got good to Too Much Joy, because they recorded 26 more songs, 13 of which were released in 2022 as All These Fucking Feelings, which is my favorite Too Much Joy album since Mutiny 30 years prior. (Which, technically, was only two albums, but still.)

The thing about finding the people with whom you have musical chemistry is that it doesn’t matter if you’re 17, 47 or 77: it never goes away, and while as you get older, it might not be your entire life in the way it once was, it sure as shit still makes your life better. And that shone through in All These Fucking Feelings.

In any event, my favorite song on All These Fucking Feelings was “What Pricks We Were,” because as late-middled-aged man, I increasingly looked back on my youth with equal amounts of horror and pride: which regular readers of this ridiculous project know is a subtext of the whole fucking thing.

“What Pricks We Were” opens with Jay Blumenfields guitar in roar mode, Tommy Vinton’s drums pushing forward, and Sandy Smallens & Blumenfield calling and responding with Tim Quirk. Same as it ever was.

(I lost my job) And my girlfriend left me

And after that, it would all be guesswork: the lyrics of “What Pricks We Were” are nowhere to be found on the internets — shit, All These Fucking Feelings isn’t even listed on the official TMJ website — and my lyric-deciphering skills have atrophied with age and the internet. Like everything else.

After all, we’re now 40 years away from the days of the R.E.M. lyric-deciphering parties, which didn’t work anyways. Still, there was one lyric that jumped out at me, and it was this: “talking about what pricks we were.”

And reader, that was enough for me.

That said, I have been been able to figure out a bit more, and I think it’s a song about one guy: because just before the chorus, they sing this “Thank you Mike [last name] / You’re the reason I’m still here” which skids right into the chorus, which I could figure out.

Talking about what pricks we were

How much better we wanted to be

You were much more than a friend

Like a father that’s younger than me

I do wish the lyrics were out there: there’s a whole bridge that climaxes with “did so much stuff we can’t defend”, and I all I can think is that the 80’s almost killed me, too, man.

In any event, if you liked old TMJ and you’re reading this — yes, both of you — you should check out All These Fucking Feelings, mmm-kay? Oh, and just before I started writing these posts, I discovered the existence of All These Fucking Outtakes, which is exactly what it sounds like, and stuck it into my mix, and I think I like it as much as the main album, especially sthing like “My Future Ex-Wife,” “Dick-Punching Foe of The Patriarchy” and “The Song I Didn’t Write.” I might have written about any of these with even the tiniest bit of time and perspective.

All I can say — as someone who knows how difficult it is to be old and in a band when everybody is in different places in their lives, not to mention the world — is I hope they keep going.

“What Pricks We Were”



“What Pricks We Were” Live in NYC, 2023



