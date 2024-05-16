Certain Songs #2838: Toots & The Maytals – “54-46 Was My Number”

Album: In The Dark

Just like Bob Marley & The Wailers were simply the Wailers, Toots & The Maytals were originally known in Jamaica as simply the Maytals. In both cases, as the band went for a more international audience, the frontman and main songwriter became the focal point.

In both cases, it made some sense, though perhaps less sense with the Wailers, as no three people ever sang more beautifully together than than Bob Marley, Bunny Livingston and Peter Tosh. But in the case of Toots and The Maytals, it was clear that Fredrick “Toots” Hibbert had not just one of the greatest voices in reggae, but one of the all-time great voices in popular music.

He was also unique in the major reggae stars because rather than focus on reggae’s otherworldly one-drop backwards beats, his music instead emphasized the connection reggae had with the soul and funk pouring out of the U.S., especially James Brown & Otis Redding, both of whom come through loud and clear on several of the greatest of Toots’ songs, like the self-mythologizing “54-46 Was My Number,” which was all about Toots’ bust for weed. Legalize it!

This is kinda confusing, because there are two songs about this bust with nearly identical titles: the first version is “54-46 That’s My Number,” and then later on, “54-46 Was My Number.” The former was more about the actual experience of going to prison and the latter is about the relief of being out of prison.

Both are dynamite, but I’m going w/ the latter because it’s got a bit more of Toots’ reggae-soul crossover, right from the beginning, which is basically just Toots acapella, with the rest of the Maytals crashing in with some fanfare.

Stick it up, mister!

Can you hear what I’m saying now, yeah

Get your hands in the air, sir!

And you will get no hurt, mister, no no no

And after the song gets going, there’s a call-and-response with the rest of the Maytals — “I said yeah (I said yeah) / Listen what they say (listen what they say)” — before going into the verses proper, denying all charges while the rest of the Maytals “ooooooh” all around him.

Do you believe I would take such a thing with me

And give it to a police man?

I wouldn’t do that, oh no (ooh, ooh)

I wouldn’t do that (ooh, ooh) And if I do that, I would say “Sir

Come on and put the charge on me”

I wouldn’t do that (ooh, ooh)

I wouldn’t do that (ooh, ooh) I’m not a fool to hurt myself

So I was innocent of what they done to me

They were wrong (ooh, ooh), oh yeah

They were wrong (ooh, ooh)

And than, to justify his case, he leads the Maytals on the James Brown style stop-time: “give it to me one time (huh)” all the way through four times, after which they skank into the unforgettable chorus.

54-46 was my number, was my number, man

Right now, someone else has that number

One more time!

54-36 was my number, well

Right now, someone else has that number

Also confusing: the fact the they sing “54-36 was my number” the second time around, which is acknowledged in the In The Dark album, where the song was just called called “54-36.”

Look, there were no rules back then to make it easier for guys like me to fully understand what was going on a half-century ago. And honestly, it doesn’t even matter. What matters is after some more “I said yeah (I said yeah)” call-and-response, Toots then takes the first of two unbelievable scat solos, chittering and chattering nonsense syllables in and around the rest of the music, broken up only by another James Brown interlude, but otherwise totally dominating the back half of the song before they fade out on the chorus. Utterly amazing from start to finish.

Because it’s a classic “and the law won” song, “54-46 Was My Number” as been covered and interpolated many many times, and remains one of the most iconic of reggae songs. But it’s just the tip of the iceberg as far as Toots goes.

