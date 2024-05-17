Certain Songs #2839: Toots & The Maytals – “Pressure Drop”

Album: The Harder They Come

Year: 1972

. . .

By the time that “Pressure Drop” landed on 1975’s Funky Kingdom, the best-of that doubled as Toots & The Maytals U.S. debut (kinda like Singles Going Steady four years later), it had already been established as one of the all-time classic reggae songs.

That was because of its use in the 1972 film The Harder They Come, the soundtrack of which was — and probably still is — a key gateway drug for getting into reggae. Here, just have one hit. That’s all, just one hit.

It is you (Ohhhhhhhhhh yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhh)

It is you, you (Ohhhhhhhhhhhh yeahhhhhhhhhhhhh)

It is you (Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh)

And it makes sense: while as a gateway to Toots and The Maytals, “Pressure Drop” is a bit of an outlier — no soul crossover here — as an introduction to reggae, you can’t get much better. Once “Pressure Drop” gets going, the attack of the musicians — Radcliffe “Dougie” Bryan’s guitar, Neville Hinds’ keyboards, Jackie Jackson’s bass and Paul Douglas’s drums (assuming that it is all of those people) — creates a relentless forward momentum that is nigh on unstoppable.

Even more unstoppable: the vocals. For the entire length of “Pressure Drop,” Toots Hibbert — fully accompanied by Raleigh Gordon and Jerry Matthias, who sing with, against and around Hibbert — shows why he’s one of the greatest singers ever, taking a song that has like six lines and filling every nook and cranny with enough righteous fury that even Jah steps away from it. It is probably too much to claim “Pressure Drop” as a proto punk rock song, but then again, The Clash did cover it.

I say, pressure drop, oh, pressure

Oh yeah, pressure going to drop on you

I say, a pressure drop, oh, pressure

Oh yeah, pressure going to drop on you

I say, when it drops, oh, you gonna feel it

Know that you were doing wrong

I say, when it drops, oh, you gonna feel it

Know that you were doing wrong

“Pressure Drop” the song, is of course, about karma: what goes around comes around, motherfucker.

Me sowing: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!! Me reaping: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck. — The Golden Sir (@screaminbutcalm) March 12, 2019

In the back half of the song, Toots Hibbert leaves every other singer ever behind by screaming “pressure pressure pressure pressure” what seems like a hundred million times, and by doing so, ensures that despite a zillion people covering this song, he will always own it.

I mean, not even my beloved Clash could improve on the epic storm of biblical proportions Toots drops here. It’s such level of intensity that he didn’t even bother to try to match it live, as some things are best left alone.

“Pressure Drop”



“Pressure Drop” Live in San Francisco, 1975



