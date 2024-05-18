Certain Songs #2840: Toots & The Maytals – “Louie Louie”

Album: Funky Kingston

Year: 1972

I know that “Yesterday” is always considered the “most covered song” ever, but is it, really? I mean, maybe in terms of recorded covers and stuff, but who hasn’t played “Louie Louie” at least once in their life?

And while the Kingsmen’s version of “Louie Louie” was always be top dog for this basic bitch, the utterly dynamite cover by Toots & The Maytals is nearly as good.

An unholy cross between reggae, soul, and garage rock, Toots’ “Louie Louie” somehow roughs up and complicates the easiest song to play ever with stop times, slow chants of the title by the other Maytals, Raliegh Gordon and Jerry Matthaias, and Toots’s fucking around with the lyrics, which he barely bothers to sing, preferring to yell “Louie, Louie” over and over again while drummer Paul Douglas detonates all around him.

At some point there is a cool sax solo by one of the Sons of the Jungle, which is the followed by a chittering, almost world-music, wah-wah-adjacent guitar solo from Dougie Bryan, which still sound like nothing else I’ve ever heard under any circumstances, and sends the song to its fade.

“Louie Louie” was released as a single in 1972 — with the song credited to “R. Burry,” — in the U.K and Jamaica with “Pressure Drop” on the other side. It didn’t chart everywhere, but you can buy one on Discogs for about $50.00 or so.

It also made the original 1973 JA version of Funky Kingston, and was one of two covers — the other being a pretty great take on John Denver’s “Country Road” (the lyric change to “West Jamaica” kills me) — on the 1975 U.S. version of Funky Kingston.

