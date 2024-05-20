Certain Songs #2841: Toots & The Maytals – “Pomp and Pride”

Album: Funky Kingston

It probably wouldn’t surprise you to learn that there are at least two Funky Kingstons (Funkys Kingston?). The original came out in 1973 and featured eight songs, and then in 1975, Island took three songs from it, a few from the follow up, 1974’s In The Dark, added “Pressure Drop” — because why the fuck not? — and created one of the definitive reggae albums of all time.

And while the original versions of both Funky Kingston and In The Dark are out there and are both well worth your while, none of those songs have wormed their way into my heart like the ones that ended up on the U.S. version. Like today’s offering, a happy pill in song form, the wonderful “Pomp and Pride.”

Featuring a crawling rhythm created by bassist Jackie Jackson & drummer Paul Douglas, spidery guitar from Dougie Bryan, tricky organ fills from Neville Hinds, and an uplifting horn line from the Sons of the Jungle, “Pomp and Pride” can put a grin on your face even before Toots Hibbert opens his mouth to sing.

And not just his voice, as Maytals Raleigh Gordon and Jerry Matthias are also integral to the verses just chanting “calm down” over and over.

Everybody just

Crying out crying out calm down calm down

(Calm down calm down)

Have your pomp and your pride!

(Calm down calm down)

Calm down, calm down, calm down, calm down

(Calm down calm down)

Have your pomps and pride!

And why should you calm down, why should you have your pomps and pride? Toots is going to tell you:

For today, today

Today is a happy day!

And tonight, tonight

Can be a clever night, yeah!

And then Toots sings this while his band propels him ever skyward

Do re me fa so la ti doooooooo!

You could ask why he sings it, but the proper question is why not?

And that’s basically it for the structure of “Pomp and Pride:” joyous verses where Toots sings variations of the first verse why the other guys implore everybody to “calm down”, and the occasional even more joyous “do re me fa so la ti doooo” which I made the mistake of looking up and almost fell down a wiki hole of musical theory that I don’t have time for.

