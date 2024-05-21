Certain Songs #2842: Toots & The Maytals – “Funky Kingston”

Album: Funky Kingston

Year: 1973

. . .

Can the same song be one of my all-favorite reggae songs, one of my all-time favorite soul songs and one of my all-time favorite funk songs? If that song is the incredibly “Funky Kingston,” then the answer is a rousing yes, because “Funky Kingston” is where Toots & The Maytals put it all together, while explaining exactly how they put it all together.

And it remains one of the most stunning pieces of music I’ve ever heard.

Which isn’t to say I know exactly who made it. While there are musicians credited on the wikipedia page for Funky Kingston the album, there is only one guitarist credited — Radcliffe “Dougie” Bryan — for a song that is clearly two guitars. Which, of course, could be overdubs, but the two guitars feel so organic, like they could only have been recorded at the same time.

Also, it sure sounds like the backing vocalists are female, rather than the usual Raleigh Gordon and Jerry Matthias. There’s also uncredited percussion, an uncredited sax solo, and probably other things I’m missing. And while this doesn’t matter in terms of my enjoyment of “Funky Kingston,” it does matter to me that I can’t properly credit the folks who created this god-tier piece of reggae/soul/funk.

Outside of maybe the drummer, Paul Douglas (I hope), who opens “Funky Kingston” with a quick roll, leading into Neville Hinds (I hope) setting the reggae rhythm in one channel with his piano, and as Toots exhorts “Everybody, give it to me!” that’s exactly what they do: reggae guitar on top of the piano, funky guitar in the other channel, bassist Jackie Jackson (I hope) tossing in twisty runs while holding the fort down at the same time.

While all of this is going on, Toots and the backing vocalists are already digging into the call-and-response:

Yeah-he-he-hey-he-he-he-ye-yeah

(Yeah-he-he-hey-he-he-he-ye-yeah)

Because the lyrics of “Funky Kingston” are basically about how awesome “Funky Kingston” the song is, they probably don’t play as well on paper as they do with Toots sings them. Which, actually would hold true if he was singing something as profound as “Tears of a Clown” (And now, having written that, I really want to hear Toots singing “Tears of a Clown,” so hang on a minute while I search the internet to see if that was actually ever a thing.

.

.

.

Nope, apparently not.)

I want you to believe every word I say

Want you to believe everything I do

I said, music is what I’ve got to give

And I’ve got to find some way to make it

Music is what I’ve got, baby

I want you to come on and shake it, shake it

Shake it, shake it, baby Oh, yeah; yeah!

While Toots is singing all of this, “Funky Kingston” is in full strut mode, inexorably moving forward at it’s own pace, as they set up the pre-chorus, which is Toots and the backing vocalists all singing “na-na-naaaaaaaaa” followed hard by the sax coming in with a solo that Toots scats along with, hitting every note.

If wants is to believe everything he does, then he better stop doing unbelievable shit like that. Especially as practically a throwaway, which leads directly into the first chorus.

Funky-funky-funky

(A funky Kingston) Is what I’ve got for you, yeah, Oh, yeah

(A funky Kingston) Now, yeah, Is what I’ve got for you

(A funky Kingston) Uh!

While it’s written on Genius as “uh,” the noise Toots makes at the end of the chorus is actually untranscribable, a gutteral scream/growl from the depths of the Earth that actually stops all everybody but the rhythm section in their tracks, so all we hear is Douglas playing his hi-hat, Jackson doing his little runs and whomever is playing the bongos or congas or whatever.

And after reveling in the moment with a few actual “uh-uh-uh-uh-uh-uh” , Toots realizes that this is a teachable moment, and what he is going to teach us is why “Funky Kingston” is so funking awesome.

He turns to one of the guitarist and asks “Let me hear your funky guitar” and as the funky guitar comes in, he punctuates with “eh-eh, eh-eh,”

Then to the other one, “Yeah reggae, I do it” and the reggae guitar comes in, and it’s all right there, those two guitars meshing like, I dunno, the opening of “See No Evil” or some shit.

But not for very long, because Toots then implores us to “hear the piano,” which comes in hard, and after Toots asks them to “stick it to me, yeah, stick it to me,” the most amazing thing I’ve ever heard happens.

Out of absolutely nowhere, drummer Paul Douglas (I hope) comes in with a short, aggressive drum fill — like he’s had enough of this shit and wants to get back to the groove, stat — topped off by two snare hits, and it is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life, as it tears the song apart and stitches it back together all at the same time. It literally sounds like a black hole and the big bang at the some time, killing the song dead and then bringing it back to glorious life almost instantly. Beyond time and space. As it was in the beginning, is now, and shall ever be, world without end amen.

How much do I love that drum fill? Way back in 2008, one of precursors to Certain Songs was a thing I called “Musical Moments to Die For,” a series of posts where I put a spotlight those parts of songs that killed me. And that drum roll was the very first musical moment I wrote about.

By the way, “Funky Kingston” isn’t even half over when this happens: we still have three more minutes of the two guitars playing off each other, vicious rhythms, stop times, sax solos, backing vocalists going “na-na-na” more amazing drum fills, and of course Toots Hibbert singing like life itself depended on it.

I was going to say that none of that matters, but of course all of it matters, because even without that drum fill, “Funky Kingston” would still be an amazing, genre-busting song on every level. But with it, it becomes one of the greatest things that anybody has ever recorded.

“Funky Kingston”



“Funky Kingston” live in San Francisco, 1975



