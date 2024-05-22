Certain Songs #2843: Toots & The Maytals – “Reggae Got Soul”

Album: Reggae Got Soul

If Reggae Got Soul, the 1976 follow-up to the epochal Funky Kingston — at least here in the U.S. — didn’t quite hit the heights of previous album, it didn’t mean that it wasn’t pretty great on its own merits, especially on tracks like “Rasta Man” and the title track, which was yet another manifesto from Toots Hibbert, who luckily showed it as well as told it.

That’s pretty much it for the message of the song: a dynamite groove from bassist Jackie Jackson and drummer Paul Douglas, stellar backing vocals from Raliegh Gordon and Jerry Matthias, well-placed horn parts, and even a harmonica from the mysteriously-named “Chicago Steve.” Oh, and handclaps (!) on the two and four throughout most of the song.

Also, did I mention:

In 1976, this might have been enough, especially since Bob Marley had blasted his way into the U.S. album charts with Rastaman Vibration, which made it all the way to #8 on the Billboard album charts. So why not Toots?

I guess the answer was “because,” because Reggae Got Soul stalled out at #157, which was better than Funky Kingston at #164, and was the last time Toots charted here in the U.S. until 2004’s True Love, an album I’ve never heard, probably because it looked like the usual superstar mishmosh, with all of the grooves synthesized to a bright sheen. Though I could be wrong.

“Reggae Got Soul”



