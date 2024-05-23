Certain Songs #2844: Toots & The Maytals – “Warning Warning”

Album: Got To Be Tough

Year: 2020

While the original version of Toots & The Maytals broke up after 1981’s Knock Out, Fredrick “Toots” Hibbert keep recording under that moniker for the next four decades. Because he knew the power of the brand he’d created.

While I haven’t heard any of the records he did in that period, it seems that a lot of them were full of covers and duets and re-recordings, and who knows, if I’d had time, I might have liked 1988’s Toots in Memphis or 2004’s True Love, though I don’t recall either one coming across my radar.

And to be honest, I’m not sure why I checked out what turned out to be his final album, 2020’s Got to Be Tough, though to be fair, I’m not sure why I was doing anything in August of 2020, when the whole world seemed to be on fire, both literally and metaphorically. But mostly literally.

And while Got to Be Tough — Toots first album for Zak Starkey’s Trojan Jamaica label was always going to be 2020 slick, there was enough of the old vocal fire and roots sound for me to ignore the syndrums and synhorns. I’ve also gotten more forgiving in my old age, and in no part of my life could I resist a lyric like this:

Let decency counteract your dirty principles

That you possess, and be respectful

So that everyone can see

Why won’t you utilize your brain

In the right way that you should

Well, if you don’t change

I would assume that you would be doomed

Next to your tomb

Though it wasn’t that the words that caught me ear when I first heard “Warning Warning,” it was the primal organ sound that blasted through the entire song. And because I couldn’t find any other keyboard credits besides Toots himself, I’m going assume that he’s responsible for it, just as he’s responsible for his sublime singing on the chorus.

I’m giving you a warning

Don’t take it for granted, no

Yes, I’m giving you a warning, warning

Please don’t take it for granted, no

Also sublime: the part in the middle where he scats along with the countermelody bubbling up from the synhorns, one last great vocalization from the old master.

Not so sublime: the fact that Toots never got to see any of the response from this album, because he was already in a medically-induced coma brought on from complications of COVID-19, which killed him in late September, at the age of 77.

“Warning Warning”



