Certain Songs #2845: The Tornados – “Telstar”

As you know, we here at Certain Songs have a fondness for songs about SPACE!! We’ve discussed odes to Quasars, exploration disasters, not to mention its depth, as well as stations, oddities, truckers and of course junk falling from the sky.

So now let’s give it up for one of the pioneers of this entire genre, “Telstar” by the Tornados, a song I just realize was riding high on the charts when I was born, which might have lead to this whole SPACE thing for me.

Written and produced by Joe Meek, who was a pioneer in using a studio as more than just a place to capture an artist performing live, “Telstar” — named after a communications satellite — was an object lesson in Meek’s willingness to experiment in terms of electronic instruments and overdubs, and he was basically so far ahead of his time that it wasn’t until decades after his death in 1967 that people realized his brilliance.

But that brilliance is all over “Telstar:” the weird rubbery keyboard — wikipedia says it was probably an early analog synth called a clavoline — that makes you feel like you’re overhearing the song beaming down from space, not to mention Clem Cattini’s loungy percussion part that doesn’t really have a backbeat, and is that some dude singing the melody line in the background. What is even going on here?

I can only imagine hearing “Telstar” for the first time on the AM radio and assuming that you don’t quite have the station tuned in correctly. And it’s night. And you’re in your car, and you actually pull over to try to get it tuned in properly, maybe pushing your preset for the radio station, but that doesn’t do anything, and so now you’re fiddling with the dial, and wait a second, what is that light crossing the sky?

“Telstar” was a massive hit in both the U.K, which figured, and the U.S., which didn’t. Except this time. No British band had never had a #1 record in the U.S. before “Telstar” topped the charts in December, 1962, and no British band ever did it again.

And while “Telstar” itself might have gotten a bit lost in history, its progeny — including the Star Trek theme and Blondie’s “Dreaming,” — continue to live on.

