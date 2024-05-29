Certain Songs #2846: The Tourists – “Walls and Foundations”

Album: Luminous Basement

Year: 1980

. . .

So while 90.7 KFSR didn’t go on the air until October 30, 1982 (not October 31, 1982, as the initial on-air date seems to have be conflated with the yearly celebrations of it on Halloween, because it made sense to everybody to do that), it of course existed well prior to that, as what was known as “carrier current,” which meant that nobody was listening.

Which was good: by the time KFSR finally went on the air, I’d been doing weekly shifts to noone for well over eighteen months, which meant that I understood the technical aspects of the job pretty well, as well as had to figure out who I was going to end up being when the audience finally became more than theoretical.

But the best thing of the entire experience was discovering music that I would have otherwise just read about: I got to hear bands like Romeo Void, SVT, Gang of Four, Black Uhuru and so many many more without actually having to spend any money. Unless, I really fell in love with the record, of course, which is what happened with Reality Effect, the third and final album by the U.K. new-wave band known as The Tourists.

So here’s the thing about the Tourists: they were formed by a guitarist and singer named Peet Coombes, along with another guitarist named Dave Stewart. Oh, and a keyboardist/singer named Annie Lennox.

But of course in 1981, Annie Lennox was simply the scary cool woman with the short haircut who sang along with Pete Coombes, who was clearly the leader of the band. That said, what I liked about Luminous Basement was the thick guitar sound that Coombes and Stewart got battling Lennox’s organ tones, as well as the Coombes/Lennox harmonies. All of which dominated “Walls and Foundations,” which led off with a twirling organ from Lennox, a big drumbeat from Jim Toomey and Coombes singing the opening verse.

Walls and foundations, scattering nations

Hungry and ill, contraceptive pill

Luminous basement, sick on the pavement

The hospital I remember it still, ah

I’ve never paid much attention to the words of “Walls and Foundations,” so I’m not sure what Coombes is on about here, because I’m basically waiting for Lennox to join in on the second verse, in which things don’t really seem to get any better.

The confused clergy, red light emergency

The fluid movement, so sad bereavement

In lines we stand, vainly demand

Our happiness, oh my god what a mess, oh no

After that, “Walls and Foundations” pretty much stops, except for Lennox’s organ, which underscores Coombes’ as he sings the chorus:

But I need to know, I need the space

I need to grow out of this place

I need to know, I need the space

I need to grow out of this place

After the second chorus, there’s a shortish guitar solo from Stewart, in which it’s time for the final, utterly extraordinary chorus, which at first sounds exactly like the first chorus, except that Lennox is now harmonizing with Coombes, which is nice, but what isn’t what makes it so cool.

What makes it so cool is that after they harmonize on the second “I need to grow out of this place,” the band starts slowly building while Coombes and Lennox gorgeously sing “I need to know, I need the space” several dozen times. Maybe a million. I lost count. It finally climaxes with Lennox chanting “know know know know know know know know know know” while Coombes holds out a long “knnooooooooooooooooowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww” until they both come back on “I need to grow out of this place” after which Coombes screams “that’s right!!!!” signaling David A Stewart to take a long gnarly guitar solo into the fade.

“Walls and Foundations” wasn’t a single — The Tourists had previously scored a couple of U.K. Top Tens with a perfectly serviceable Lennox-sung cover of Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Wanna Be With You” and a self-penned follow-up called “So Good to Be Back Home Again” — and Luminous Basement stalled at #75 on the U.K. charts and in the U.S. was only played on carrier current college radio stations, so nobody but me bought it here, either.

After that, the Tourists broke up, but not before one last gasp, which was also the first flowering of something brand-new. But we’ll talk about that tomorrow.

“Walls and Foundations”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page