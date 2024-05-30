Certain Songs #2847: The Tourists – “From The Middle Room”

Album: Luminous Basement (U.S.)

Year: 1981

As far as I can tell, the Tourists 1979 self-title debut never came out in the U.S., making their U.S. debut with their second album, Reality Effect. Which was, of course, substantially different from the U.K. version, as was the fashion at the time.

Same goes with Luminous Basement, which once again fucked with the track listing and added songs that weren’t on the U.K. version. Well, one song in particular, a haunting instrumental called “From The Middle Room,” which apparently had been a promo single that was part of original U.K. pressings of Luminous Basement that someone at Epic thought should be on the U.S. version.

Now the thing you gotta remember about The Tourists: despite having David A Stewart and Annie Lennox, their principal songwriter was a guy named Peet Coombes. And for three albums, everybody was perfectly fine with that arrangement. So Coombes wrote all of the songs for the debut and almost all of the songs for Reality Effect (outside of the Dusty Springfield cover and a Stewart song called “Circular Fever.”)

However, by the time of Luminous Basement, the cracks were showing a bit: Annie Lennox got her own song, the weirdly pop “One Step Nearer the Edge,” and Stewart got a bluesy rave-up called “Let’s Take A Walk.”

Oh, and that haunting instrumental, “From The Middle Room?” That was written by Stewart and Lennox. Which meant absolutely nothing to me in 1981. Except for two things: it didn’t sound like anything else on the record, and didn’t sound like a song that I should like nearly as much as I did.

“From The Middle Room” opens with a synth-pulse fading in, over which another keyboard is playing a sad, haunting melody line. And maybe another synth or possibly a guitar is also adding color, as drummer Toomey brings in a straight beat underneath it. Meanwhile, they’re adding more keyboard and guitar sound effects, slowly slowly building until Toomey plays almost a Bonham drumbeat, Eddie Chin pushing things along, as David Stewart makes airplane noises and bombs bursting in air while Toomey starts adding everlasting fills.

At that point, the original keyboard melody, which had gone away while all of the noise started, slowly fades back in, and ends up finishing the song, as it fades — nay, marches away — into eternity.

I wouldn’t be so bold to say that “From The Middle Room” was the first flowering of Eurythmics, but — as far as I can tell — it was maybe the first time that David Stewart and Annie Lennox wrote a song together, and if that’s true, that also makes it historic. And if it isn’t true, it doesn’t make it any less gorgeous.

“From The Middle Room”



