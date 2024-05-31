Certain Songs #2848: The Town Cryers – “Love in the Cool Part of Town”

Album: In The Cool Part of Town

Year: 1990

. . .

In our first incarnation — from May 1989 to May 1990 — Sedan Delivery played 25 shows. And out of those 25 shows, nearly half — 12 — were with either Similar Animals or The Town Cryers. To say that the three bands were enmeshed is an understatement, despite the fact that we all had totally different sounds: Similar Animals were more folk-rock, Sedan Delivery more straight-up alt-rock filtered through classic rock, and the Town Cryers were full-on garage-rock.

But all three bands loved and respected what the other ones did, and so Craig Sullivan, the Town Cryers singer, would jump on stage and sing The 13th Floor Elevators “You’re Gonna Miss Me” with us, while my brother (and Sedan Delivery’s principal songwriter) Joseph joined Similar Animals as their bassist, and later Joseph and I joined Similar Animals guitarist Don Ramirez and singer Colleen DeKoning in a one-off called Noisy Cats while original Sedan Delivery guitarist Ron “Doc” Morse was off on tour with the Town Cryers, whose guitarist Mike Scott and drummer Kevin McHatten had played on some of Joseph’s demos.

Oh and I saw Town Cryers play a least a couple of dozen times when we weren’t playing with them: look closely and you can see me dancing to them at the Wild Blue at some point before Doc, Don, Joseph & I formed Sedan Delivery MK II, after which both the Town Cryers & Similar Animals both broke up, though I don’t think we were the cause.

Anyways, all of this is a long way of saying there was no way I wasn’t going to enjoy the Town Cryers debut album, In The Cool Part of Town, with its cover photograph of the spire of the Tower Theater and inner sleeve shoutouts to the other bands and friends.

Produced by eternal Fresno musical icon Roger Perry, In The Cool Part of Town features songs like the lovely “We See People,” the atmospheric “Nightmare Beyond Ventura,” and the opening track “Girl With The Blue Sweater,” which establishes Craig Sullivan’s unique lyrical blend of spiritual and earthy, as you discover the place he sees the titular girl is at church.

But my favorite song is the apocalyptic “Love in The Cool Part of Town,” which you might think from the title is about having a relationship with a Tower Girl (who might nor might not be wearing a blue sweater), until you start paying attention to the lyrics.

The sidewalk is cold

I feel it in my bones

I pray for the day

The Lord takes me away In love in the cool part of town

Love in the cool part of town

The other thing that “Love in the Cool Part of Town” is about is how well the Town Cryers meshed together as a band, especially Mike Scott & Kevin McHatten, who are both on fire here from Scott’s opening guitar riffs, though listen closely and you can hear bassist David Oulashian holding it all together, especially after things start getting crazy in the back half of the song. We’re not there yet, we’re still establishing scene and mood.

The train whistle blows

I feel so cold

I’m just a man inside

There’s nowhere else to hide

Fucking trains man: back then, I did more than one dangerous drive across the tracks as the lights were blinking and dinging and the rails were coming down while a freight train was closing in. Thirty years later, and they’re still plaguing the Tower.

Meanwhile, on the second chorus, Mike Scott joins in for a bluesy call-and-response.

‘Cept for

Love in the cool part of town

(Talkin’ bout love)

Love in the cool part of town

(Talkin’ bout love)

Love

(La-hove)

La-oovvvvve

(La-hoooove)

Love in the cool part of town

At this point, after a awesome descending guitar riff, Mike Scott takes a long, primal guitar solo, and things get darker and darker until, eventually, as Scott slings guitar leads all about the place, this happens:

Well the sky opens up

And He reaches down His hand

“It’s time for you to go home

But you do it alone-no-no-no”

By this time, “Love in the Cool Part of Town” would seem to have nowhere else to go, so it powers on, as suddenly Kevin McHatten comes in with a harmonica solo, while Perry Hodge (R.I.P) screams a long guest “yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh” and Scott keeps riffing and riffing — he pretty much won’t stop for the rest of the son and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, over utterly ferocious drum fills, Sullivan screams this:

Cocaine, whiskey, ecstasy

Heroin, it’s all the same to me

Numb your mind, numb your brain

Can’t feel love, can’t feel pain

Raise your hand if you don’t feel love

Raise your hand if you don’t feel love

Raise your hand if you don’t feel love

Feel it from God above



I mean, in 1990, drugs were also fucking up the cool part of town, so maybe that’s what this is also about — and once again, there’s a shit ton of crazed guitar, harmonica and drums taking it even more over the top — but what’s amazing is that they repeat that part, just in case you missed it, followed by one last chorus, taking “Love in the Cool Part of Town” to an utterly frenzied end: an absolute overdose of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Love in the Cool Part of Town”



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page