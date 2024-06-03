Certain Songs #2849: Townes Van Zandt – “Pancho and Lefty”

Album: The Late Great Townes Van Zandt

Year: 1972

. . .

For the longest time, I only knew Townes Van Zandt because he kept coming up as an influence on artists I knew better, like Lyle Lovett, who covered three Van Zandt songs on Step Inside This House, and Steve Earle, who did a whole album of Van Zandt covers.

So eventually, I had to check him out for myself, and at some point in the past couple of years, I stuck three of his 1970s albums — 1972’s High, Low and in Between, 1972’s The Late Great Townes Van Zandt and 1978’s Flyin’ Shoes — into my mix, and naturally, the song that jumped out at me was the one that everybody knows, “Pancho and Lefty,” which is on the short list of Prettiest Songs Ever Recorded, Murder Ballad Division.”

Pancho was a bandit, boys

His horse was fast as polished steel

Wore his gun outside his pants

For all the honest world to feel

But Pancho met his match, you know

In the deserts down in Mexico

Nobody heard his dying words

That’s the way it goes

Like a lot of Townes Van Zandt’s songs of this period, “Pancho and Lefty,” — which was originally called “Poncho and Lefty,” — is sparse in terms of instrumentation: guitar, bass and a drum pattern so quiet it almost slips away. Probably so you could concentrate on the story of death and betrayal Van Zandt is sketching out. Oh, and the utterly gorgeous melody line, which feels like it’s been around forever.

And Lefty, he can’t sing the blues

All night long like he used to

The dust that Pancho bit down south

Ended up in Lefty’s mouth

The day they laid poor Pancho low

Lefty split for Ohio

And where he got the bread to go

Ain’t nobody knows

In fact, it’s such a great melody line that he sticks with it straight through the the chorus, only adding some mariachi horns deep in the background to let us know that it’s actually the chorus.

And all the federales say

They could have had him any day

They only let him hang around

Out of kindness, I suppose

At some point “Poncho & Lefty” became “Pancho and Lefty.” It wasn’t with Emmylou Harris’s 1976 cover version, but rather with the massive hit version by Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard, which topped the country charts in 1983, but early pressings of the album still called Poncho and Lefty on the album artwork, but on the label, it was Pancho & Lefty, as was the song title. And when they had that hit with it as “Pancho and Lefty,” that was that.

Either way, it’s still as sadly beautiful as any song ever written, and I wonder if it’s the source of the nickname of Crazy Horse guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro.

“Poncho and Lefty”



“Pancho & Lefty” live acoustic, 1975



Did you miss a Certain Song? Follow me on Twitter: @barefootjim, or Bluesky @barefootjim any of the other 4,876,987 social media platforms that exist.

The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page