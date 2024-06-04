Certain Songs #2850: Toy Dolls – “Glenda and The Test Tube Baby”

Album: Dig That Groove Baby

Year: 1983

. . .

At some point in 1983, Jay spotted the Toy Dolls album Dig That Groove Baby in the import section at Tower Records looked at the cover art, looked at the song titles and thought “hey, this would be perfect for KFSR.”

And, boy was he right, as the novelty-adjacent punk songs of Dig That Groove Baby — with song titles like “Spiders in the Dressing Room” and “Queen Alexandra Road Is Where She Said She’d Be, But Was She There to Meet Me…No Chance” — was absolutely huge on KFSR. Especially “Nellie The Elephant,” a remake of a 1956 children’s song that was not just amazingly popular at KFSR, but also in the U.K. where it went all the way to #4. No, really.

I never really loved “Nellie The Elephant,” and I should point out that the end of the chorus has aged horribly, to boot.

The song I did love, however, was a pop-punk confection called “Glenda And The Test Tube Baby,” which started with the whole band — credited simply as Olga (real name Michael Algar)–singer & guitarist, Flip–bassist, and Happy Bob–drummer — harmonizing a capella on the chorus.

Victorreeeeeee

If Glenda sheeeeee

Had a babeeeeeeee

Ooowweeeeeeeeee

Victoreeeeeeeee

If Glenda sheeeeeeee

Had a babeeeeeee

Ooowwweeeeeeeee

After that, “Glenda and The Test Tube” baby kicks into gear, and over lightspeed punk, Olga explains Glenda’s motivations

Things were looking gloomy and Glenda she was sad

Kevin had been out with Carol Sands

But Glenda she though surely

It can’t be that bad, if I had a baby

One of the reasons I like “Glenda and The Test Tube Baby” is that it never questions whether or not Glenda should really have a test tube baby, just because she couldn’t have one the regular fashion. The test tube was how she was going to have a baby. It totally takes her side, even though how she’s going to get Kevin by having a baby in the first place, unless he’s going out with Carol Sands because of the second verse.

Glenda went round to the doctors the next day

You can’t have a baby, that’s what he said

Glenda did not give up she’s got this book to read

Of how to have a test tube baby….

Later on in the song — after Olga’s guitar solo — we learn that Glenda was unhappy because her dad had just died, and even though neither Kevin nor his mum actually approved of the test tube baby plan, she decided to go ahead with it, kinda like when people get a new puppy when their dog dies. I guess.

In any event, “Glenda and the Test Tube Baby” was just one of the songs on Dig That Groove Baby that resonated with folks, and somehow Toy Dolls became one of the bands that played the Star Palace in the amazing spring & summer of 1984, when artists like the Three O’Clock, Game Theory, Modern English, Rank and File, R.E.M., The Dream Syndicate, Icicle Works, The Call, The Bangles, and the Untouchables all played there. What a time to be alive!

Pretty much none of these shows would have happened without KFSR, especially the Toy Dolls, who unlike many of those other bands, weren’t getting any MTV or KKDJ airplay, and in fact, didn’t even have an album out in America. And in fact, if Discogs is to believed, Dig That Groove Baby has never been released on vinyl here in the colonies. (There was a CD reissue in 2003, however.)

And so while I’ve told the story of interviewing R.E.M. (and Paul Westerberg) (and Beastie Boys) more than once, we also got to interview Olga of the Toy Dolls. We had (“had”) to drive down to the Star Palace to pick Olga and take him back down to the radio station for the on-air interview, which I was to conduct. This was after watching their soundcheck, which helped me get over the fact that the Toy Dolls were actual human beings and not the line drawings from their album.

But first we had to stop at the 7-11 at Maple and Shaw, because Olga wanted to buy some candy, either despite or because of the fact that he also didn’t like the fact that it was 102 degrees in Fresno that day. One of over twenty days that month where the temperature was over 100 degrees. Because Fresno in July.

Being native Fresnans, it was just another Thursday, but Olga hated it. And if we took Kirk’s VW bug to pick him up, he would have hated it even more, as Kirk relied on 4×60 A/C to cool it down. But he did like the candy aisle at the 7-11.

Which might have been the only thing he liked, as he was generally being obnoxious. Which, of course, didn’t faze me: I expected rock stars to be that way. But also led to Olga insulting me on the air. It was 40 years ago — and the tape is long gone — so I’m making up this exact dialog, though the gist of it is there.

Me: Do you write songs based upon personal experience? Are people like Glenda, Fiery Jack or Dougy Giro real?

Olga: Yeah, we do that.

Me: Oh. So are you going to write a song called “Heat in Fresno?”

Olga: No, but we might write one called “Jim Looks Like a Pig.”

Cut to general hilarity in the studio. Because it was such a funny non sequitur of an insult. Honestly, I’m not even sure if the Beastie Boys were that mean to me.

Anyways, I don’t have any specific memories of that actual Toy Dolls concert that evening, but they seemed to like Fresno enough to come back in early 1986 — January, so it wasn’t nearly as hot — and play at the Eagles Hall w/ Capitol Punishment & Burnin’ Bob and The Big Boys.

Meanwhile, Toy Dolls kept putting out records: 1985’s A Far Out Disc was the one they were touring on in early 1986, and their most recent studio album was 2019’s EPISODE XIII.There were about a dozen or so — not including a couple of live albums — in between, though sadly none of them had a song called “Jim Looks Like a Pig.” And despite the usual spate of lineup changes — Olga being the constant — they’re still touring, with the same lineup since 2006, featuring Mr. Duncan on the drums and Tommy Goober on bass.

“Glenda and The Test Tube Baby”



“Glenda and The Test Tube Baby” Live in London, 1987



“Glenda and the Test Baby” Live in Holland, 2004



“Glenda and the Test Tube Baby” Live at Punk Rock Holiday, 2024



