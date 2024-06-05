Certain Songs #2851: Tracy Chapman – “Fast Car”

Album: Tracy Chapman

I’ll be honest, originally “Fast Car” was a song that I respected more than loved. Maybe because it was utterly inescapable in 1988, but also maybe that a simple folk rock song about escape didn’t really register in the dread spring and summer of 1988, which I was dealing with the usual panoply of weirdness with relationships, drugs and bands, as well as starting to manage Video Zone and getting a bit bored with KFSR.

But it also never really went away, either: publications as disparate as Rolling Stone and Pitchfork would put it on lists of best songs, and it was often covered, and sometimes those covers would hit the charts, most recently, the perfectly serviceable Luke Combs cover, which topped the country charts last year and led to an utterly emotional performance by Chapman and Combs at this years Grammys.

Which led me to revisit not just the song, and while I’m not going to go too far down the rabbit hole, I do want to point out that think that the greatness lays in the juxtaposition of her pensive melancholic guitar lick that anchors the basically drumless verses, and the the drum-driven chorus, which is my favorite part of the song, and doesn’t come until after three-and-a-half verses.

So I remember we were driving, driving in your car

Speed so fast, I felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped ’round my shoulder

And I-I, had a feeling that I belonged

I-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone

The exact opposite of “don’t bore us, get to the chorus,” Chapman doesn’t get to the chorus until two full minutes into the song. By which time, it’s a total and complete surprise — no matter how many time you’ve heard the song, the snare drum that announces the chorus — so you’re initially like, “wait, what even is happening?” It’s also kinda Chapman’s version of the indie rock quietLOUDquiet song structure.

The momentum of the chorus with the drums come in: almost her version of the quietLOUDquiet formula that that would come to dominate many aspects of indie rock. I mean, it’s not like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or some shit, but it’s kinda the same principle.

In any event, not only was “Fast Car” a top ten single — peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 — it spurred sales of her debut album to the point where it was a chart-topper all over the world, eventually selling six million copies here in the U.S., as well as netting her the Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best New Artist.

