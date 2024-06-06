Certain Songs #2852: Tracy Chapman – “Telling Stories”

Album: Telling Stories

Year: 2000

That said, technically, “Fast Car” isn’t even Tracy Chapman’s biggest hit. Oh sure, it has nearly 900,000,000 streams on Spotify — nearly three times more any of her other songs — but in 1995, the begging pleading but no shouting soul song “Give Me One Reason” became Chapman’s second (and final) top ten single by strutting its way to #3 on the Hot 100, which was better than “Fast Car’s” #6.

In between “Fast Car” and “Give Me One Reason,” Chapman had released seven singles, the highest-charting one being 1989’s “Baby Can I Hold You” at #48 (“Talkin’ ’bout a Revolution” stalled at #75). All of this makes some sense: it’s clear that Chapman is an album artist who had a couple of big singles, which doesn’t make her Greatest Hits album any less great, musically.

And I’ll confess: I probably wasn’t gonna write about Chapman until the Grammys performance of “Fast Car” blew me away, but all I had time to process was the Greatest Hits, which came out in 2015. And the song from that which jumped out at me was 2000’s “Telling Stories,” the title track of her fifth album.

There is fiction in the space between

The lines on your page of memories

Write it down but it doesn’t mean

You’re not just telling stories

That opening verse is just Chapman and her twinkling electric guitar, after which the full band kicks in, driven by a fantastic organ played by either Tommy Eyre or Mike Finnigan. Or maybe both!! In any event, I’m a sucker for the thin wild mercury sound of “Telling Stories,” as well as the utterly gorgeous melody, and dark dark lyrics about someone with whom she doesn’t see eye to eye.

There is fiction in the space between

You and reality

You will do and say anything

To make your everyday life seem less mundane

There is fiction in the space between

You and me

In the end, she’s so fed up that she’s singing “sometimes a lie is the best thing” and you’re pretty much believing her. If there was any justice, this song would have been as big as “Fast Car” and “Give Me One Reason,” but of course it was 2000 when justice basically ran out.

And as for me, I feel like I totally missed the boat on Tracy Chapman going all the way back to 1988, which means it might be time for me to discover what I’ve been missing. At the very least, some more damn great stories.

