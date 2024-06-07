Certain Songs #2853: Tracey Ullman – “They Don’t Know”

Album: You Broke My Heart in 17 Places

Year: 1983

Look, I know that there might be Kirsty MacColl cultists who are still mad that Tracey Ullman’s version became the version of this song that everybody knows, but I look at it this way: without the massive success of this song, maybe we don’t have The Simpsons.

So, in balance, a huge win for everybody.

In any event, it wasn’t like Kirsty MacColl wasn’t fully onboard with Ullman’s version — which was her second top ten single in the U.K., BTW — and it was probably clear even then that Ullman had other things on her mind than being a pop singer. After all, she’d already started the acting career that’s still going strong four decades later — she was most recently spotted in the series finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm — and I’m sure most people these days don’t even know that she had a pop career.

Or more accurately: a pop moment that basically began and ended with her debut album, You Broke My Heart in 17 Places, and climaxed with the girl-group homage of “They Don’t Know,” which started with massive chiming bells and Ullman’s girlish vocals taking us through the first verse.

You’ve been around for such a long time now

Oh, maybe I could leave you, but I don’t know how

And why should I be lonely every night

When I can be with you

Oh, yes, you make it right

And then with MacColl and Rosemary Robinson joining in on impossibly high harmonies, they steamroll straight into the chorus.

And I don’t listen to the guys who say

That you’re bad for me and I should turn you away

Cause they don’t know ’bout us

And they’ve never heard of love

After that it’s another verse and chorus — backing vocals now fully aboard for the rest of the song — a fabulously dramatic bridge, a guitar solo, and the whole song stopping so MacColl can scream “BABY!” the same way she did on her original version.

Even then, it was a throwback, but it was a throwback with a nod of love and a wink of irony. Even so, its utter catchiness — plus a dynamite video that took full advantage of Ullman’s acting chops, as well as a cameo appearance by some guy named Paul McCartney (who was never heard from again) — made “They Don’t Know” a massive hit here in the U.S.. Which, to be fair, is where this music originated in the first place. In the U.K, it was her second of three top ten hits, topping out at #2, and here in the U.S., it topped out at #8, making Tracy Ullman a true one-hit wonder here in the colonies. At least on the pop charts.

So fast-forward four years, and the fledgling fourth network, FOX, featured The Tracy Ullman Show as its second original show, a sketch comedy show — which I was always down for — that featured people like Julie Kavner, who I remembered from Rhoda, and Sam McMurray, who’d just had a hilarious turn in one of my all-time favorite films, Raising Arizona.

Oh, and it also had shorts written and animated by Matt Groening, whose Life in Hell cartoons were an absolute staple of mid-1980s underground culture, especially after they started being collected in book form. Those shorts were about a cartoon family called The Simpsons, and because of all of this, I was so primed when The Simpsons finally debuted as a half-hour TV show that I taped every single episode throughout the 1990s.

I taped it initially because I was positive that it was never going to last — it would be six episodes and done, like my beloved Police Squad! — and then, as it became an actual phenomenon, I kept taping it because I wanted it rewatch it over and over. It wasn’t until the DVDs started coming out in 2001 that I felt comfortable not recording it. Which was also about the time I bought my first DVR, so it would have probably stopped anyways. Not to mention that the quality of the episodes had perceptibly started dropping.

Anyways, maybe this song didn’t lead to The Simpsons, but it sure as shit didn’t hurt.

“They Don’t Know” (Official Music Video)



