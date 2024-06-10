Certain Songs #2854: Translator – “Everywhere That I’m Not”

Album: Heartbeats and Triggers

Year: 1982

. . .

OK, here we go. For me, there might not be a record that’s more associated with the earliest on-air days of KFSR than Translator’s Heartbeats and Triggers. I’m not exactly sure when the record actually came out in relation to when we went on the air on October 30, 1982, but I do know that I bought it on November 17, 1982 and had my friend Jim make me a fake ID so I could get in to see them at the Old Town on December 20, 1982.

I had just turned 20, but I probably looked 16 at best, and had just missed The Dream Syndicate at the Old Town because there was no way I could fake my way in, and I sure as shit wasn’t going to have that happen a second time.

So, because I was 20, Jim just changed the “11” of my birth month to a smudgy-looking “01,” and I got in. And was able to buy beer for a full year before I turned 21 without having to go to super super dodgy liquor stores, like the one near Memorial with a guy who reportedly sold somebody a six-pack in 1979 while saying “I remember what it was like when I was 16.”

Or maybe I got in because they had an under-21 section for that show, which they didn’t have for the Dream Syndicate. Either way works. And I definitely got a fake ID at some point.

Anyways, the big song from Heartbeats and Triggers — the only Translator song that could even be remotely considered a “a hit,” though strictly speaking I don’t think it charted anywhere but on college radio stations — was the opening track, “Everywhere That I’m Not,” which started with a snare roll from drummer David Scheff, that kicked into a bouncy off-kilter, slightly dissonant folk-rock song where bassist Larry Dekker jazzy runs peeked through the guitars of Steve Barton and Larry Darlington, over which Barton sings the opening verse in his incredibly deep voice:

I thought I saw you

Out on the avenue

But I guess, it was just someone

Who looked a lot like I remember you do

‘Cause, I thought I heard your voice

In a bar, making a choice

But, no. It was just someone

Who sounded a lot like I remember you do

However, in the glorious pre-chorus, which in which the whole band somehow stops while not stopping, Barton is doubting his senses: he thinks he’s seen you, but at the same time he know’s he hasn’t.

‘Cause that’s impossible, that’s im…

That’s impossible, that’s imposs…

That’s impossible, that’s impossible

The adding of syllables in the word “impossible” utterly slays me, especially when accompanied by Scheff’s circular fill as Barton sings “that’s im-pos-si-ble” which leads into the infectiously catchy, where he basically points out that you’re a jet-setter while he’s stuck out in San Francisco. Probably the Sunset District.

‘Cause you’re in New York, but I’m not

You’re in Tokyo, but I’m not

You’re in Nova Scotia, but I’m not Yeah, you’re everywhere that I’m not

Yeah, you’re everywhere that I’m not

I’m not, I’m not, I’m not

New York, and Tokyo make sense, of course. But I always thought the only reason to go to Nova Scotia was to see the total eclipse of the sun.

On the back half of the chorus, the even impossibly deeper voice of Larry Darlington comes in for the harmonies, and that combination of slightly-off guitars and incredibly low harmonies is basically what made Translator great and different. A fantastic combination of straight-ahead, weird and incredibly catchy.

There isn’t a guitar solo in “Everywhere That I’m Not,” so outside of a few bars where they all play the slighty dissonant guitar chords and jazz-adjacent bass runs over the strutty drums, it’s all words, climaxing with Barton screaming “you’re everywhere that I’m not” over and over and over at the top of his range, his voice cracking until Darlington comes for one last slightly calmer “yeah, you’re everywhere I’m not”

Did I say this song was technically not a hit? Maybe. But in late 1982 and early 1983, it sure as shit felt like a hit, and the opening track of one of my favorite albums of that year.

“Everywhere That I’m Not”



“Everywhere That I’m Not” Official Music Video



