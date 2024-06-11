Certain Songs #2855: Translator – “Nothing is Saving Me”

Album: Heartbeats and Triggers

Year: 1982

As great as “Everywhere That I’m Not” is, it wasn’t my favorite song on Heartbeats and Triggers. Nope, that honor would go to the final song on the stellar first side, which featured favorites like “Necessary Spinning” (“sometimes I wish I was nine years old again”) and “When I Am With You” (“I feel like myself”), both of which were upbeat, near-poppy songs that somebody is going to be mad at me for not writing about.

But that final song on side one, “Nothing is Saving Me” utterly killed me every single time, opening with a Larry Dekker bassline that is literally the definition of ominous, underpinned by drummer David Scheff’s refusal to play a straight backbeat, alternating doubling up on his toms and doing rimshots on his snare while guitarists Robert Darlington and Steve Barton start by playing harmonics, little licks, and after the dark dark mood is already set, finally play some chords together, which sets up the first verse, sung (I think) by Robert Darlington, over the ominous bassline and broken-down drum pattern.

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

Have no reason

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

Have no meaning

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

Hear the rifles, they

Just keep repeating

REPEATING!!!

And after Darlington screams that last “REPEATING,” the whole band kick in full bore, and over a storm of dissonantly noisy chords, Darlington and Barton sing the chorus, which is simply “nothing is saving me!” four times, each time somehow slightly more intense then the last until they do a really neat trick — after the whole band slams together on each syllable of the final “nothing is saving me” — Darlington holding the final “meeeeeeeeeeee” to start the second verse, as the band drops out again.

Meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Bleeding legislation

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Choke on it, too

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Close our fingers

On

Heartbeats

HEARTBEATS AND TRIGGERS!

The second chorus leads to an instrumental section in which one of the guitarists plays kinda weird, noisy, jazzy licks that kinda sound like the they were updating The Byrds “C.T.A.-102” only the aliens Roger McGuinn was singing to was actually in the studio playing the guitars, and the whole thing is so weird, it took me forty years to realize that there were also handclaps (!), so that musta been the aliens, as well. And quite naturally the whole thing drops suddenly into the final verse.

Youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

Twist your tourniquets

IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII

Dig through the rubble

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

Know the generals

Are gonna have us all blown to Hell

HELL IF WE’LL LET THEM!

Holy shit, it’s an early 1980s nuclear paranoia song. Which as you know, is a favorite here in Certain Songs, and while “Nothing is Saving Me” is credited to the full band — who kill throughout — I’m going to assume that it’s Darlington’s words, setting up a nice compare and contrast with Barton’s more straightforward nuclear paranoia song, which we’ll discuss tomorrow.

As you can imagine, 20-year-old fledgling KFSR Disc Jockey Jim “The Boy Wonder” (the “Barefoot” came later) Connelly played the ever-living fuck out of this song. I mean, I played the ever-living fuck out of this whole record, but most especially this song, because the long opening was perfect for me to announce that it was “psychedelia for the 80s,” which had the added extra advantage of being true!

