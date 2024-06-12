Certain Songs #2856: Translator – “Sleeping Snakes”

Album: Heartbeats and Triggers

Year: 1982

. . .

It was pretty cool of Translator to end side one of Heartbeats and Triggers with a dreamy, slow-burn psychedelic song like “Nothing is Saving Me” that only revealed itself as an anti-Nuke song at the very end, and to turn around and begin side two with an explicit pop — or “pop” song that is about the same subject, even if the title still obscures the subject.

But it’s only the title, as “Sleeping Snakes” rides over a harsh dissonant stomp — each snare hit by David Scheff is blast in and of itself — over which Steve Barton sets the scene, especially in the second vers

Downnnnn in the desert sands

Deeeeeeep in America

Burrieed but not dead

Siloooooss of sleeping snakes

The long notes that Barton holds at the beginning of each line of the verses completely contrast with the choruses in which he screams himself breathless with a single demands, so angry and urgent he trips over himself, not even bother fitting the words into any discernable meter.

Stop this missile building stop this missile building stop this missile

Building stop this missile building stop this missile building stop this

Missile building stop this missile building stop this missile building

I joke, of course, about one of the favorite sub-genres of Certain Songs being 1980s nuclear paranoia songs, but that’s only because — especially with that fucking cowboy fucker Reagan in the White House — I really wanted to live long enough to look back upon my twenties and be grateful I got to this point. But that shit was real, and it was fucked-up because there really wasn’t anything we — me and my peer group — could do about it, except look up at the sky and hope there wasn’t anything there.

So “Sleeping Snakes” was a good old-fashioned — or I guess in 1982, a good new-fashioned — protest song, which also had the advantage of being weirdly catchy, as Barton’s and Robert Darlington’s guitar galumphed every which way, and “stop this missile building” was a pretty fucking great thing to protest. Maybe spend some of that money on, you know, the actual American people. As if that was ever going to happen.

Instead, what it seemed like was probably going to happen was at the end of the song, which was Barton screaming “boooooombs awayyyyyyyyyyyyy” a few times while Scheff practically destroyed his drum kit in between each scream. Cathartic, to say the least.

"Sleeping Snakes"



