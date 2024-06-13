Certain Songs #2857: Translator – “Un-Alone”

Album: No Time Like Now

Year: 1983

. . .

If “Everywhere That I’m Not” is Translator’s biggest single in ways that can be measured both quantitative — it has nearly 950,000 streams on Spotify, whereas no other Translator song has over 75,000 — and qualitative (it’s the only Translator song I could find lyrics to on the web), that doesn’t mean it’s their greatest single.

Nope, that honor rests with the lead single to Translator’s second album — 1983’s No Time Like Now, for those of you keeping score at home — the glorious soaring anthem, “Un-Alone.” This, right here kids, is a song that totally and utterly knocked me over the second I played it at KFSR, and 40+ years, it still fucking kills me on every single level.

If I recall correctly — and I do, because the Dead Air Diary corroborates it — “Un-Alone” came out a couple of weeks in advance of No Time Like Now, probably because Columbia smelled a hit.

And why not? “Un-Alone” opens with a gorgeous, arching guitar lead directly into the opening verse, Steve Barton singing at the top of his range while Robert Darlington sings quiet “ahhhs” in the background while also playing a stabbing guitar hook:

Sometimes it feels like there’s gonna be a war today

Between the things I feel and the things I say

Sometimes the lines are drawn between my mind and heart

Forever pulling us apart

And as the stabbing guitar doubles on itself and then burns itself out, “Un-Alone” steamrolls directly into its chorus:

My heart has a mind of its own

Your heart has a mind of its own

I’m a restless shadow

On a street of stone

We are only strangers

We wanna be un-alone

Lordy lordy, there is go much going on here. Darlingtons’s quiet “ahhhs” switching into quiet harmonies on the opening two lines. The guitars responding to each “a mind of its own.” David Scheff’s quick fill and the full band stop between “I’m a restless shadow” and “On a street of stone.” The guitars and cymbals crashing together after “We are only strangers” and finally the guitar leads as Barton holds out “We wanna be un-alonnnnnnnnnnnnnnne.”

Oh, and the fact that this ostensible love song never mentions “love” anywhere in the lyrics, but Barton sings it all so sincerely you might not even notice that “we are only strangers / we wanna be un-alone” is kind of cynical, but also kinda true. Both of which I just realized as I was writing this, even though I’ve been singing along with the lyrics for over forty fucking years. Every time I’ve ever heard it.

I’m also singing along with the third verse, or maybe it’s a bridge, which is Barton and Darlington singing — really chanting — together in what feels like a stream of consciousness:

War today today gonna be a war today today between the things I feel and the things I say and say and say and say and say and say and say Somewhere somewhere there’s gonna be some trouble somewhere somewhere when I look around look around it’ll be there it’ll be there it’ll be there when I look around it’ll be there

This crashes into one last chorus, and a stirring lead takes us into the fade, four minutes of pure guitar-pop perfection. Which wasn’t nearly as big as it should have been. Not then, and not now.

Why? I can think of two reasons: that whole stream of consciousness could have taken people out of the song, but it might also be the video, which is the usual melange of a “plot” — Steve Barton and a girl have had a fight and he’s driving around the East Bay in a vintage convertible (that has a turntable in the passenger seat because sure why not) looking for her while it turns out that she’s driving around looking for him — and staged performance footage.

In this case, the band is playing outside amongst some statues — luckily none of them were Weeping Angelss — and while Barton is fine during the plot parts, he looks deeply uncomfortable staring into the camera and singing the chorus, especially since some genius decided to have him do that 1980s dance at the same time. You know which 80s dance I’m talking about: arms and shoulder up and arms and shoulder down. The one that would defeat Bruce Springsteen just a year later.

Anyway, this incredibly great single didn’t go anywhere on the chart — ‘cept for College, I assume — but luckily, it was also the first song of a very very good album. As you’ll see.

“Un-Alone”



“Un-Alone” (Official Music Video)



