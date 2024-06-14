Certain Songs #2858: Translator – “No Time Like Now”

Album: No Time Like Now

The second time Translator played Fresno, it was a much bigger deal. Or least, it seems like that to me, 40 years later. I mean, for one thing, it was a full-bore KFSR benefit concert, as we were looking for a new transmitter that would bring us to to 2400 watts, not as much as a 50K watt powerhouse like KFRE, but enough to spread the news even further.

And what was that news? As KFSR was nearing a year on the air, we were attracting enough of a buzz that we could start sponsoring shows at places that could fit a few hundred people, like The Star Palace, or the Satellite College Union, or the Hacienda, which is where this Translator show was held.

It was also just a few days after the probably-now-legendary Police show at Radcliffe, so I got to play compare and contrast between a big show and a much smaller show. Also, Wire Train was opening, and Tim and I (and Kirk, though we didn’t know him yet) had enjoyed them opening for The Jam when they were known as The Renegades.

And finally, it was the first big KFSR show where I got to do a bunch of commercials (though because we were a public station, they were known as “promos”) (but they were really commercials) for. By that time, I’d mastered the secrets of editing audio tape, as well as mic technique, and of course, the things wrote themselves. God, I loved building these things. I spent hours and hours creating those things, though nearly all of 1984 & 1985s were erased by a guy who didn’t like me. Which breaks my heart, but also goes to just how much of a dick I was in my early 20s.

Anyways, Translator’s second album, No Time Like Now had just come out, and it featured several stellar tracks: “Un-Alone,” we’ve already talked about, and “Circumstance Laughing” is for tomorrow, but there was also the jaunty “L.A., L.A.” the lovely “Everything is Falling,” and the title track, another upbeat anthem featuring guitars that jingled, jangled, jongled and jengled against another great chorus.

As great as The Police were — and I’ll admit that I was personally backlashing against them in 1983 — I enjoyed Translator much more, because I could dance all night to them, a thing that I had just realized that I loved doing: dancing to bands I loved. Necessary spinning on the dancefloor, indeed.

In any event, both Translator and Wire Train were excellent, making us look forward to Wire Train’s upcoming debut, which shared both a record label and producer with Translator. We’ll see how that turned out probably next year. Or maybe 2026. Who even knows anymore?

“No Time Like Now”



Translator & Wire Train at the Hacienda Promo, 1983



