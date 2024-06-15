Certain Songs #2859: Translator – “Circumstance Laughing”

Album: No Time Like Now

Year: 1983

While Heartbeats and Triggers was mostly front-loaded, No Time Like Now did that thing where two of the three best songs — “Un-Alone” and “No Time Like Now,” — led off each side of the record, and they they closed it with other great song, “Circumstance Laughing.”

And while No Time Like Now largely eschewed the dissonance and darkness that permeated Heartbeats and Triggers, they were back in spades on “Circumstance Laughing,” which opens with Larry Dekker’s bass and David Scheff’s drums in full galumphing gallop mode while the guitars of Steve Barton and Robert Darlington are somewhat muted at first.

And, of course, Steve Barton is singing some pretty dark stuff, especially on the second verse.

Alone and staring

At a broken mirror

I look for strangers eyes

But there is no one here When love becomes a cage

And we become like prisoners

And every street is lost

But we might hear a sound

Which gets even darker on the chorus, during which Scheff drops basically into a kickdrum-only beat, while the guitars harshly drone and with Darlington doing ghostly harmonies, Barton intones:

But it’s only circumstance

It’s only circumstance

Laughing

After the second chorus, somebody — maybe if there was a live video version of this floating around, I’d know who (I also seem to recall recording a Translator concert off of MTV) — takes a longish, disjointed solo while David Scheff doubles his snare beats, which goes directly into the final verse, which is just a repeat of that second verse.

This goes into the final chorus, in which the add an extra “It’s only circumstance,” and after Steve Barton screams “lauuuuugggggghhhhhhhiiinnnnnnnnngggg!” at the top of his lungs, the song gets an extra gear.

With David Scheff going apeshit wild on his drums, either Barton or Darlington, but really both, spend the rest of the song in dual-guitar rave up mode, kicking gorgeously psychedelic solos that keep going and going and going and going. It’s like they’d heard The Days of Wine And Roses and thought, “hey we can do that!”

And they were right, bringing it all back home at the end with the whole band crashing together: boom boom boom! Ba-ba-ba-boom boom boom! Ba-ba-ba-boom boom boom! Boom boom boom! A killer way to end their last great album.

Translator put out two more albums in their original incarnation: 1985’s Translator, which had the abhorrent “Come With Me:” which sanded off all of the rough edges, but didn’t have a good enough hook or lyrics or anything to make up for it. That album did also have Darlington’s pretty good “Gravity.” And I don’t remember anything at all from 1986’s Evening of the Harvest outside of the fast-slow-fast “Standing in Line” and Barton’s acoustic b-side, “Ronnie Raygun Blues,” one last bit of nuclear paranoia.

After that, Translator broke up, though the did reunite for a pretty good album, Big Green Lawn, in 2012.

“Circumstance Laughing”



