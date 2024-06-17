Certain Songs #2860: Transplants – “Tall Cans in the Air”

Album: Transplants

Year: 2002

. . .

Because they feature Rancid’s Tim Armstrong on guitars and vocals and blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums, Transplants were often characterized as a “supergroup” But really, Transplants was Armstrong’s bid to get as many people as possible to hear his buddy Skinhead Rob’s music.

At their best, Transplants were a stellar combination of hardcore energy and hip-hop production techniques and arrangements, a cut above most rap-rock fusions because of Barker’s relentless precision and because Tim Armstrong fucking rools, dude.

And the star power of Blink-185 & Rancid were enough so that 2002’s self-titled debut had a certified Modern Rock Hit in the piano-driven “Diamonds and Guns,” which I remember hearing all the time on KROQ. But the one I loved was “Tall Cans in the Air,” which after some intense guitar shredding from Armstrong, it just drops down to mostly Barker’s snare so that Skinhead Rob brags about having the most shows, the most chicks, a fantastic car, and the fact that he’s getting high on weed while you just be hatin’. You know, the usual.

But none of that matters, because for this this song is all about the chorus, an ode to drinking 16oz at the gig.

Tall cans in the air, let me see ’em, fuck you!

Tall cans in the air, let me see ’em, fuck you!

I’m not sure what the “fuck you!” is all about. Is it a response to the demand to see the tall cans in the air? Or is it just an excuse to scream “fuck you!” in an awesome manner? Don’t know, don’t care. But assuming it’s the latter, because it was made for an audience to joyously yell “fuck you!” into the ether.

Also awesome, Tim Armstrong’s only verse, in which you can tell wasn’t done in a single take, but rather edited for length and clarity.

I never sing, no, never, I only shout

We’re coming clean forever, without a doubt

Like a machine gun trigger, you’d better watch out

Yeah, Transplants don’t give a fuck, that’s where we’re at

So here we come again with our original style

I said “Who the fuck are you?” I been here for a while

We got Distillers, AFI, LFB, and Chris LaSalle

Transplants are fearless and the most original

After that it’s just more guitar shredding, various screams of “fuck you” and general delirium.

Transplants have put out two more albums in the intervening years: 2005’s Haunted Cities — which I don’t remember anything about, though I must have heard it — and 2013’s In a Warzone, which I liked. There was also a covers EP in 2017 called Take Cover, so maybe they’re still a going concern?

