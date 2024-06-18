Certain Songs #2861: The Trashmen – “Surfin’ Bird”

Album: Surfin’ Bird

Year: 1963

. . .

Of course, you gotta realize that the first time I heard “Surfin’ Bird” wasn’t on any oldies station, but rather on the immortal Rocket to Russia where it was the lesser of the two covers on that record, the greater being their godlike cover of “Do You Wanna Dance?”

So I’m not sure when I hear the Trashmen’s original, a piece of surf-rock appropriation of not but two doo-wop songs, both by the same band, The Rivingtons. Apparently, The Trashmen heard another band cover the Rivingtons “The Bird’s The Word,” and apparently stuck the Rivingtons “Papa-Oom-Mow-Mow” at the end of their cover, not knowing that “The Bird’s The Word” was Rivingtons song in the first place.

I mean, I don’t see why they didn’t just google it, like I did.

Anyways, the first half of “Surfin’ Bird” is drummer Steve Wahrer chanting “a well a bird, bird, bird, well the bird is the word” in a manic voice and the second half is him chanting “Papa ooma mow mow, papa ooma mow mow” in a slightly less manic voice, with the whole thing stitched together by his yell of “surfin’ bird” followed by some utter nonsense vocalizations. I mean, the whole fucking thing is utter nonsense. That’s what makes it so great.

The other thing that makes it great: The Trashmen were a surf-rock band from Minneapolis, not really a town known for it’s gnarly waves.

No so great: Wahrer claiming songwriting credit on the original single, which was soon set to rights by the Rivingtons, who presumably got at least a little bit paid over the years. I just checked, and they’re credited as the songwriters on Rocket to Russia, which I still own after all these years.

Anyways, “Surfin’ Bird” went to #4 on the Billboard charts, but I can’t quite call The Trashmen a one-hit wonder, because the follow-up, “Bird Dance Beat” made it to #30, despite — or because — it was basically the same song with Beach Boys style harmonies added to it. Awesome!!

Though not as awesome as whatever is going on in this video below.

“Surfin’ Bird”



