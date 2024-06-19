Certain Songs #2862: Traveling Wilburys – “Handle With Care”

Album: Traveling Wilburys Vol 1

I’m sure that if you care about this song and are reading this post, you probably know how it all came together. Basically, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison and George Harrison were all tangled up in each others lives in 1988: Lynne was producing albums by both Orbison & Petty who had toured with Dylan who was such a long time friend of Harrison’s that of course they could use his garage studio to record a b-side to the follow up to a pair of surprise hit singles.

And while, according to Wikipedia, Dylan originally demurred in terms of participating because he had BBQ to make — which, BTW, is one my roles in Sedan Delivery — they soon convinced him, and with Jeff Lynne overdubbing the rhythm section — in the video, it’s Jim Keltner playing the drums, because he played on the rest of the album — they all worked up this song.

It should never have worked.

And while all five men were still in the public eye — Lynne had produced Harrison’s fluke #1 “Got My Mind Set on You,” Roy Oribison’s music was being rediscovered via the power of film, and Bob Dylan was still Bob Dylan — only Tom Petty had been a consistent hitmaker in the 1980s.

Was talking with friend about how impossibly old the Traveling Wilburys seemed when they released their music in 1988. I've listed their ages at the time. For some perspective, three of them are no longer alive. Enjoy yourself, it's later than you think. pic.twitter.com/eoPTmgwz1K — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) January 24, 2018

But it did work, mostly due to a clever vocal arrangement where all five traded off vocals throughout the song. And so over an electric-acoustic guitar mix that was maybe just two shades away from being generic, Harrison sang the first two verses, Orbison the pre-chorus, and Dylan & Petty — who’d spent a couple of years singing together by this point — handled the chorus. Except for when Lynne & Oribson did.

Reputation’s changeable

Situation’s tolerable

But, baby, you’re adorable

Handle me with care

And whether or not Roy Orbison wrote the “I’m so tired of being lonely” pre-chorus, or whether it was written for him by one of the others, it doesn’t matter, because it’s perfect for him, and yet doesn’t even remotely take you out of the rest of the song, which moved effortlessly from part to part to part to part, stopping occasionally so that Jeff Lynne could start it back up with his floor tom.

And of course, George Harrison got to take a couple of guitar solos, the one at the end accompanied by Dylan’s harmonica, and of course, they sounded tremendous together. In fact, the whole thing sounded tremendous, and, honestly, it surprised me just how much I liked this song, and so I went out and bought the album. An album that only existed because George Harrison loved the results so much, he said “let’s do a band” and the other guys were like all, “sure, what the hell.”

While “Handle With Care” wasn’t as big of a hit as you might think now, making it to only #45 on the Hot 100, Traveling Wilburys Vol 1 was the big hit you remember, making it to #3 on the album charts and eventually selling over three million copies in the U.S. alone. But of course, that’s because “Handle With Care” wasn’t the only great track on the record, as we’ll see.

