Certain Songs #2863: Traveling Wilburys – “Dirty World”

Album: Traveling Wilburys Vol 1

Year: 1988

Shhhh. Do you hear that? Listen closely. It’s a sound that hasn’t been heard in over a decade. The sound of Bob Dylan having fun on record.

When Traveling Wilburys Vol 1 came out, I’d been a pretty hardcore Bob Dylan fan for about a decade, and during all of that time — which admittedly started with Slow Train Coming — he’d not released an album where it seemed like he was enjoying himself.

I mean, there were a couple of songs here and there — “Jokerman,” “Brownsville Girl,” “The Groom’s Still Waiting At The Altar” — where it seemed like the joy which permeated Highway 61 Revisited and (what we had been permitted to hear from) The Basement Tapes poked through the clouds, but most of his output since, let’s say Planet Waves, had been overly serious.

Spreading the word of a vengeful god will do that to you, as will the weight of a past as weighty as Bob Dylan’s.

He loves your sexy body, he loves your dirty mind

He loves when you hold him, grab him from behind

Oh baby, you’re such a pretty thing

I can’t wait to introduce you to the other members of my gang

And all of that weight is swept away like a feather by this opening verse of “Dirty World,” set to a jaunty rhythm in which Lynne’s bass continually bounces off of Jim Keltner’s snare drum, allowing Dylan to get maximum liftoff from the start.

Also helping with liftoff: the other members of Dylan’s gang, who chime in with “ohhhhh baby” and follow it up with well-timed “ohhhhhhhs” until Dylan invokes them at the end of the first verse, where they respond with individual ascending “ahh” “ahh” “ahh” “ahh.” It’s a little moment, a throwaway, but so fucking witty and so fucking fun. Also fun: the sax parts by the-if-it’s-his-real-name-then-I-guess-your-name-is-your-destiny session musician, Jim Horn.

You don’t need no wax job, you’re smooth enough for me

If you need your oil changed, I’ll do it for you free

Oh baby, the pleasure would be all mine

If you let me drive your pickup truck and park it where the sun don’t shine

Honestly, when the long-overdue reclamation Bootleg Series box arrives for Dylans dread second half of the 1980s — you know, like the one that totally redeemed Self-Portrait — I hope there are a bunch of songs like this that he didn’t really bother to put on Knocked out Loaded or Down in The Groove. Which by the way, are two amazing album titles utterly wasted by the attached albums.

Every time he touches you, his hair stands up on end

His legs begin to quiver and his mind begins to bend

Oh baby, you’re such a tasty treat

But I’m under doctor’s orders, I’m afraid to overeat

Like the Springsteen-homage “Tweeter and The Monkey Man,” the lyrics of “Dirty World” were inspired by another 1980s icon, Prince, but of course Dylan added a bunch of car-oriented double-entendres, though maybe Prince” is the “he” that the girl in the song is leaving Dylan for. Oooooh, perhaps it’s an elaborate metaphor for Prince replacing Dylan as the most celebrated musician to come from Minnesota.

Nah, it’s just a fun carsong fucksong. Or a fun fucksong carsong.

He love your sense of humor, disposition too

There’s absolutely nothing that he don’t love about you

Oh baby, I’m on my hands and knees

Life would be so simple if I only had you to please

Oh baby, turn around and say goodbye

You go to the airport now and I’m going home and cry

But they’re having too much fun to cry, as “Dirty World” then goes into its coda: where all of the Wilburys all sing “he loves your” which is followed by things like “electric dumplings,” “fuel injection”, “quest for junk food” and ending with “parts and service.” Since these are alternated by the rest of the gang — though I don’t hear Roy Orbison — my guess is that they might all have thrown out these weird and funny non sequiturs.

Then they top it all off by singing:

Dirty world

Dirty world

It’s a —-king dirty world

Because why the hell not?

Anyways, while the singles from Traveling Wilburys Vol 1 were what made people buy, it was album tracks like this that made people want to keep it.

And as for Bob Dylan, he was never heard from again.

“Dirty World”



