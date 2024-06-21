Certain Songs #2864: Traveling Wilburys – “End of the Line”

Album: Traveling Wilburys Vol 1

The way you know that Traveling Wilburys conceived Traveling Wilburys Vol 1 as an actual album rather than hits plus filler is that they put a song called “End of The Line” at the end of the album.

Opening with a lovely guitar lick by George Harrison (who also wrote the song), “End of the Line” is another one of the Wilbury songs with a great vocal arrangement, featuring four out of the five singing leads in classic call-and-response fashion. In both the verses and the chorus, the opening one being sung by Harrison.

(Well, it’s all right)

Riding around in the breeze

(Well, it’s all right)

If you live the life you please

(Well, it’s all right)

Doin’ the best you can

(Well, it’s all right)

As long as you lend a hand

And while subsequent choruses are sung by Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, they take a different tack on the verses, all of which feature Tom Petty, and my favorite of which is the second one.

Maybe somewhere down the road away

(The end of the line)

You’ll think of me and wonder where I am these days

(The end of the line, of the line)

Maybe somewhere down the road when somebody plays

(The end of the line)

Purple haze

This post also marks a sad moment for Certain Songs: as far as I can discern — unless there’s a reissue at some point — this is the last time I have an excuse to write about a song where Tom Petty sings lead vocals. Truly the end of the line.

It’s alright, because I’m pretty sure I gave him his due as one of my all-time favorites, which he already was when this record came out. Little did I know that at 36, he was just getting started.

Which, of course was the exact opposite of Roy Orbison, who at 52, was basically getting finished. Orbison died at the end of 1988, just two months after Traveling Wilburys Vol 1, and they pay tribute to him in the video for “End of The Line,” which came out as a single in early 1989. After that, of course were the posthumous successes of the “You Got It” video and the Jeff Lynne-produced Mystery Girl album, and we’ll never know if they would have been big hits if he was still living. I’d like to think so.

In any event, “End of The Line” wasn’t any kind of hit, stalling out at #63 on the Billboard Hot 100, but of course, it was really about the album, which not only went triple platinum, made it to #9 on the Pazz & Jop critics poll, and won them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.

And of course, a couple of years later, Dylan, Harrison, Petty & Lynne reunited for the perfectly servicable Traveling Wilburys Vol 3, which suffered in comparison not just to the first Wilburys album& Orbison’s Mystery Girl but also the two albums Dylan released in 1989 & 1990, the slightly overrated Oh Mercy! and the slightly underrated Under The Red Sky. Oh, and Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever, the clear peak of all of this madness.

