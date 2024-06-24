Certain Songs #2865: T. Rex – “Get It On”

Album: Electric Warrior

Year: 1971

So, I guess the first thing to acknowledge is that, like most Yanks, I never fully grokked what was going on with Marc Bolan.

But in the U.K., he’d been lobbing albums in the top 20 since 1965’s My People Were Fair and Had Sky in Their Hair…But Now They’re Content to Wear Stars on Their Brows, which was released under the moniker of Tyrannosaurus Rex, and featured Bolan and a guy who chose to call himself Steve Peregrin Took.

I’ve never heard any of this record, or any of the other records that Bolan released as Tyrannosaurus Rex, and I’m OK with that, given that I can barely make sense of the T. Rex stuff, including the songs I like. So I mention all of this because I feel like I’m missing something about Bolan, something that made “Get it On” not only his second #1 single in the UK, but just one of nearly a dozen top 5 singles T. Rex put out between 1970-1973.

More of a mood than a song, when I used to hear “Get it On” on 13 KYNO, I honestly couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on, as the vocals on the verses were kinda buried, and all I could hear was Bolan’s lead guitar. Back then, I wasn’t sure if I liked it or not.

Now, of course, I realize that “Get it On” has all of the elements that I love in a song: a modified Chuck Berry rhythm guitar, handclaps (!), doubled-up backbeat on the chorus, and lyrics about sex.

Well you’re dirty and sweet

Clad in black don’t look back and I love you

You’re dirty and sweet, oh yeah

Well you’re slim and you’re weak

You’ve got the teeth of the hydra upon you

You’re dirty sweet and you’re my girl

Part of what took me so long to warm up to it, of course, was I couldn’t make out of any of the lyrics outside of “you’re dirty sweet and you’re my girl,” and “get it on, bang a gong, get it on,” the former rendered slickly by Bolan and the latter rendered kind of obnoxiously by Flo and Eddie. Which was, honestly, the part that I didn’t like, and had to get over in order to realize the genius of this song, though I do appreciate them leaving in the part where either Flo or Eddie thinks there’s one one more chorus and sings a solo “get it on” before Ian McDonald’s sax solo near the end.

McDonald was, of course, the sax player for King Crimson at the time, and he wasn’t the only prog-identified musician to to be on the song, as none other than Rick Wakeman played the piano on it, though I’m not sure if he’d joined Yes by that time or not. He had also played on Bowie’s Hunky Dory, and the next year would play on Lou Reed’s solo debut. Make of that what you will. There have probably been many essays written about all of the connections between prog and glam, many of which might have to do with the fact that England is a small country.

Adding to the fun: the glam-adjacent Elton John mimed Wakeman’s piano part when T. Rex performed “Bang a Gong” on Top of the Pops.

Anyways, the thing that I noticed first about “Bang A Gong” is what love the most: Bolan’s insistently rhythmic lead guitar crawling all over the verses, and laying out during the choruses. Which considering how short those choruses are, means it’s pretty much in the whole song, until Bolan takes an actual solo at the end, followed by the “Little Queenie” lyrical quote at the end: “meanwhile, I’m stilllllllllll thinkin.”

Anyways, as I mentioned at the top, while in the U.K., Bolan was just starting his imperial phase, here in the U.S., it was one and out, as no other T. Rex songs made it higher on the singles chart than #67. Of course, here in the U.S., the song was renamed to “Bang a Gong (Get it On).” This is because we couldn’t have songs about “getting it on” on the radio until Marvin Gaye gave them no choice a couple of years later, and radio programmers were lucky he didn’t just call it “Let’s Fuck All Night.” So I guess that reducing the “Get it On” part in the title to a parenthetical saved my tender childhood ears for, OK, like two years.

However, that Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get it On” did make it to #1, had the song not been renamed, “Get it On” would have made it higher than #10 on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s just facts.

“Get it On”



“Get it On” on Top of The Pops, 1971

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggcmeXlfBGM

