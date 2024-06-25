Certain Songs #2866: T. Rex – “Jeepster”

Album: Electric Warrior

Year: 1971

I think that the reason that I didn’t really get into T. Rex until an embarassingly short period of time ago is because I didn’t get “Get it On” as a #teen, and also because when I saw Electric Warrior in Rock Critics Choice: The Top 200 Albums — a 1977 book that was incredibly seminal in my youth — it kind of intimidated me.

First of all, Electric Warrior is a fucking fantastic name for an album, and secondly, the cover shot with Marc Bolan outlined in yellow with what I mistook for angel wings until I realized — um, earlier today (go ahead and be judgy, but this is what happens when you basically ignore someone util the streaming era) — was an amplifier stack behind him was instantly iconic.

All of which is to say that I could have been enjoying a jam like “Jeepster” much much sooner in my life. But here we are.

In any even, like most of Marc Bolan’s best songs, “Jeepster” is basically a groove, in this case, riding on his dynamite overlapping rhythm and lead guitars and words that are somewhat beside the point.

You slide so good

With bones so fair

You’ve got the universe reclining in your hair

‘Cause you’re my baby

Yes, you’re my love

Oh, girl I’m just a Jeepster for your love

Do the descending guitar parts as he chants “I’m just a jeepster for your love” kill me every time? Yes!!

Also killing me is the fact that “Jeepster” gets a bit faster as it goes forward, something that you really notice when you play the song on repeat, like I’m doing to write this post.

“Jeepster”



“Jeepster” live on Beat Club, 1971



