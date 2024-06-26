Certain Songs #2867: T. Rex – “20th Century Boy”

Single, 1973

And while I might have missed out on T. Rex when they were having their U.K. imperial phase, a lot of musicians I loved weren’t, and I started getting exposed to some of Marc Bolan’s songs via other artists.

So the Violent Femmes covered “Children of the Revolution” on The Blind Leading the Naked and Guns n’ Roses combined “Buick MacKane” with Soundgarden’s “Big Dumb Sex” on The Spaghetti Incident?!? and the first I ever heard “Baby Strange” was on the live album by the Alex Chilton / Jody Stephens / Ken Stringfellow / Jon Auer version of Big Star. Who also covered “Jeepster” that night.

And, of course, “Baby Strange” was also covered by The Replacements on the Live at Maxwell’s 1986 album that was released a few years ago — and I swear on a stack of 100 “I Will Dare” singles that had that live album come out in 1986, I might have never needed to buy another record ever again.

And like his hero Alex Chilton, Paul Westerberg wasn’t going to constrict himself to just a single T.Rex cover, as the 12″ single of “I Will Dare” that showed up at KFSR during the summer of 1984 had two b-sides: a sloppy live cover of Hank Williams “Hey Good Lookin,” and “20th Century Boy.” As far as I can tell, that single is the only place The Replacements have released those versions of those songs (a punky studio version of “Hey Good Lookin'” graced the Stink reissue), and while I’d love to say that’s when I discovered “20th Century Boy,” that would be a lie, as the “I Will Dare” single existed only at KFSR — at least in my life — and I was far far far more interested in playing one of the great singles of the 1980s than I was playing any b-side covers.

As far as I can tell, “20th Century Boy” is one of the more unhinged of Bolan’s big singles: the guitars are big and fuzzy, the backing vocals by Flo & Eddie are bigger and fuzzier, and the whole thing seems like a case of making everything louder than everything else.

Friends say it’s fine, friends say its’s good

Everybody says it’s just like Robin Hood

I move like a cat, charge like a ram

Sting like a bee, babe, I wanna be your man

(Hey!)

The reason that I’m writing about only three T. Rex songs is that the things I like about each song tend to be the same in each song. To me.

(Though I almost wrote about “Children of The Revolution” when I found out that Bolan recorded a version of it with Elton Fucking John on piano and Ringo Fucking Starr on the drums. It’s amazing. No only is Ringo Starr sporting the worst mullet I’ve ever seen on him, he’s also doing his best John Bonham, while Elton is doing his best Little Richard. Stop everything and watch this now.)

Amazing, right?

Anyways: love the guitars and the handclaps(!) and the way drummer Bill Legend adds momentum to the bridge, which is this:

20th Century toy

I wanna be your boy

20th Century toy

I wanna be your boy

20th Century toy

I wanna be your boy

20th Century toy

I wanna be your boy

Just as “Get it On” was at the beginning of T. Rex’s imperial period, “20th Century Boy” was near the end. There was only one more top ten Bolan single, “The Groover,” which made it #4, slightly worse than “20th Century Boy’s” #3.

Of course, it wasn’t like Bolan stopped having chart hits, but rather that they stalled out in the teens, perhaps because he kept releasing singles an albums at an insane clip until he was killed in a car accident in 1977, not even having reached 30, but already having an massive influence on rock and roll.

20th Century Boy



