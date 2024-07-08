Certain Songs #2868: A Tribe Called Quest – “Can I Kick It?”

Album: People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm

Year: 1990

I think the reason that A Tribe Called Quest’s debut album, People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm, seems so confident was that Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Mhuammad and Jarobi White had already been a group for nearly a half decade when it came out. Add that to Q-Tip having been around during the recording of precursors Jungle Brothers Straight out of the Jungle and De La Soul’s Three Feet High and Rising meant that they knew how to put songs together in the most modern way possible.

And, of course in 1990, which was still the fucking wild wild west in terms of sampling, it made perfect sense to take Herbie Flowers’ iconic bassline from Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side,” and pair it with a loop of a Joe Dukes drumbreak from Dr. Lonnie Smith’s 1970 version of “Spinning Wheel” (unless, of course, it’s a program) and then toss a call-and-response between Tip, Dawg and White on top of the whole thing:

Can I kick it? (Yes, you can!)

Can I kick it? (Yes, you can!)

Can I kick it? (Yes, you can!)

Can I kick it? (Yes, you can!)

Can I kick it? (Yes, you can!)

Can I kick it? (Yes, you can!)

Can I kick it? (Yes, you can!)

Well, I’m gone (Go on then!)

I guess that’s the chorus — or hook, really — that both Q-Tip and Phife Dawg lead prior to taking their verses, my favorite being Phife Dawg asking David Dinkins to be his mayor, all of which is underpinned by that bassline, for which Flowers got no songwriting credit for. Because Lou Reed.

Also: since it was the wild west, Jive released the album without actually clearing the sample, but rather than suing, Reed opted to take all of the songwriting royalties. Because Lou Reed.

“Can I Kick It?



“Can I Kick It?” Official Music Video (Different mix)



