Certain Songs #2869: A Tribe Called Quest – “Scenario”

1991 was such a great year for music that it kinda makes sense that one of the great hip-hop albums released that year might have taken some time to reveal its greatness. So if A Tribe Called Quest’s second album The Low End Theory only ever made it to #45 on the Billboard Albums chart, know that it eventually went platinum. And if was lowest-charting hip-hop record on the 1991 Pazz & Jop Critics poll — at #32, it was beat out by offerings by Public Enemy, PM Dawn, Ices T & Cube, Cypress Hill, and homies De La Soul, it’s now considered probably a better record than all of them.

I’m guessing that at the time, the stripped-down, jazz-influenced music just didn’t feel as flashy as the in-your-face beats and stories of PE & the Ices, nor as trippy as PM Dawn or De La Soul, or both, as in the case of Cypress Hill. Or something.

Riding on a couple of late 60’s samples — Jimi Hendrix and Brother Jack McDuff — “Scenario” closes the Low End Theory with a posse cut that featured Q-Tip and Phife Dawg trading verses with the Leaders of the New School, with Busta Rhymes, whose flow is so off-kilter that they pretty much stop the song to let him do his thing.

That’s pretty much it: Phife gets a verse (which he starts off by dissing the then omnipresent Bo Jackson by pointing that the Bo couldn’t rap), Leader of the New School’s Charlie Brown and Dinco D get verses, Q-Tip gets a verse and Busta steals the show.

Oh, and at the beginning and the end, there a great hook, where they all chant.

Here we go, yo, here we go, yo

So what, so what, so what’s the scenario?

Here we go, yo, here we go, yo

So what, so what, so what’s the scenario?

“Scenario” was released as a single, and it was the first Tribe single to make the pop charts, though it stalled out at #57. However, it did make it to #6 on the U.S. rap chart.

