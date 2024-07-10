Certain Songs #2870: A Tribe Called Quest – “Steve Biko (Stir It Up)”

Album: Midnight Marauders

A Tribe Called Quest kept up their winning streak with their third album, 1993’s Midnight Marauders, which was the record that not only solidified their status as one of the most inventive groups in the world, but was also their commercial breakthrough, with both Q-Tip and Phife Dawg upping their games.

The first song on the album was the confusingly named “Steve Biko (Stir it Up)”, because except for a bridge where Q-Tip chants “stir it up” and “Steve Biko” over a horn hook, the verses are Q-Tip and Phife rapping about themselves, circling back to Phife Dawg’s chorus.

New York City, represent, represent

A Tribe Called Quest, represent, represent-sent

The Dawg is scientific with the styles I invent

A Tribe Called Quest, represent, represent-sent

In an interview with Vibe, Q-Tip explained that the “Steve Biko” part was just people might look him up and find out who he was. Or at the very least, give creative DJs the opportunity to play it back to back with Peter Gabriel’s “Biko,” and then pop Bob Marley’s classic “Stir It Up” to finish up the set. (Which also reminds me that I really didn’t write about enough Marley back in 2015, which will have to be rectified when I go back through the alphabet to catch stragglers in, let’s say, 2026.)

Anyways, while most of “Steve Biko” is laid back, there is one amazing part near the end where all of the music stops, and there is just back-and-forth scratch, and perfectly matching its cadence, Q-Tip raps:

I am recognizing that the voice inside my head

Is urging me to be myself, but never follow someone else

Because opinions are like voices, we all have a different kind

So just clean out all of your ears, these are my views and you will find

And then it pops right back into the song, like it never even happened, and you’re all, whoa, what was that?

While none of the singles from Midnight Marauders charted higher than #47 — “Award Tour” which also featured De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove (and went to #7 on the Rap charts) — Quest was always more of an albums artist, and Midnight Marauders was a smash, making it to #8 on the albums chart while going platinum. And once Quest had their commercial breakthrough, the final two records of their initial run — 1996’s Beats, Rhymes and Life and 1998’s The Love Movement — charted even higher, at #1 and #3, even if the critical accolades weren’t as intense as they were for the first three.

But, of course, A Tribe Called Quest had one last trick to play, decades later — a pretty great one, too — as we’ll discuss tomorrow.

“Steve Biko (Stir It Up)



