Certain Songs #2871: A Tribe Called Quest – “The Space Program”

While I know that this is being posted after the 4th of July holiday, it was written prior to the holiday, and as such, it’s been a weird couple of weeks here at Certain Songs, which in its original conception in like 2008 was me writing about songs where I had personal stories about the role the song played in my life. That proved to be too limiting, so it then morphed into me just writing about songs that I loved, adding personal stories when and where appropriate.

Which is fine, as it goes, but here’s the thing: I’ve been chasing music for over a half-century now, and — like me — it hasn’t always been linear. In other words, while I’ve always tried to stay abreast of current music, it’s pretty much impossible, meaning that there are artists that I just basically missed during their heydays, and because of something I watch or read or heard, decided to go back and discover what I missed. And actually, it was ever thus: 45 years ago, I was buying new albums by The Clash and The Jam while digging into older records by The Rolling Stones and The Who.

This, of course, isn’t just me: if you’re lucky enough to have your taste in music morph and change as you get older, it’s fun to do deep dives on people that you just missed back in the day because you were doing deep dives on other artists at the same time. Which is exactly the case with both T. Rex — who you might remember I spent a few days with before the holiday — and a Tribe Called Quest, whom we’re talking about right now. Which I don’t like, but here it is.

And while I still don’t believe that I didn’t at least try A Tribe Called Quest at the same time I was digging on De La Soul and the Jungle Brothers, that’s what happened. At some point in the early 2000s, I checked out The Low End Theory, but I didn’t toss any of the others in my mix until just the past few years.

And that’s because of the one Quest album that I experienced in real time, 2016’s comeback We Got it From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service, which came out just after the 2016 election, and like Danny Brown’s Atrocity Exhibition, which came out just a month before the election, is one of the records that I most associate with that time of ever-gathering fear. For different reasons, of course: Brown’s record was the soundtrack to my “it’s all gonna end” despair, and Quest’s the soundtrack to my “this too shall pass” hope.

Of course, none of this music was written and recorded with the foreknowledge of what would be happening to its target audience when it would be released. In fact, it was kind of a miracle that We Got it From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service was written and recorded in the first place. After all, A Tribe Called Quest broke up in 1998, around the time their fifth album, The Love Movement, was released; the second straight Quest album where the critical consensus was that their first three records were better.

And in 1998, that was that. But, of course, time happens, and by 2006, they’d reunited and toured, but didn’t make any new music. Which is always fraught, even more so because Phife Dawg was continually battling the diabetes that had plagued him since the year Quest released their first album.

As it turns out, the inciting incident for recording new music for reals turned out to be an appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in late 2015 — showing that Fallon’s show was at least good for something — and Q-Tip and Phife Dawg, plus engineer Blair Wells, holed up in Q-Tip’s home studio, somehow simultaneously capturing the past and pushing toward the future. Well, at least for four months, as Phife Dawg passed away in March, 2016, in between the deaths of David Bowie and Prince.

That said, Phife was definitely involved in “The Space Program,” yet another Certain Song about SPACE:

Let’s get it together, come on let’s make it

Gotta make it to make it, to make it, to make it, to make it

To make something happen, to make something happen

To make something happen, let’s make something happen

Early on, “The Space Program” is pretty low-key: a simple beat and a supporting keyboard part while Q-Tip, Jarobi and Phife Dawg spit their verses, touching upon who and ain’t going to get to go to space. Which remindes me of a Ray Bradbury short story called “Way Up in The Middle of the Air,” which was written in 1950 as part of The Martian Chronicles. It’s been a very long time since I read it, but if I recall correctly, it was basically about the opposite: the Black people were building rockets to get the fuck out of the South, much to the chagrin of the shitty white people.

Anyways, “The Space Program” builds and builds in momentum, in the end, it alternates a sample of people singing “go up to the stars” (from Andrew Hill’s “Lift Every Voice”) with an ever-more distorted Phife Dawg chanting “let’s make something happen” over a guitar chime and evil Vincent Price laughter, until suddenly, out of nowhere, Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka starts intruding, with his terrifying “Boat Song” sequence — nothing greater in films than Gene Wilder ratcheting up the intensity — and “The Space Program” ends with the Oompa-Loompas starting their chant.

What it all means is kinda beyond me, but I just loved how it all sounded, how it was all put together, and was what spurred me on to see what else I had missed in the early 1990s.

“The Space Program”



“The Space Program” (Official Video)



