Certain Songs #2872: A Tribe Called Quest – “Solid Wall of Sound”

Album: We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

Year: 2016

. . .

If you told me that at the beginning of 2016 that some of my favorite songs of that year would be written by Patterson Hood and Paul Westerberg, I wouldn’t have blinked twice.

But if you told me that I wouldn’t like those songs as much as songs by Beyonce, The Monkees, Maren Morris or Danny Brown, I would have looked at you uncomprehendingly. But 2016 was that kind of year.

It was the kind of year where Q-Tip could take a sample from one of my least favorite Elton John singles — calm down, “Bennie and the Jets” is fine: I’ve just never loved it in the same way the the rest of y’all have — and build a psychedelic collage around it, anchored to the sampled loop of the sparsest beat and Elton’s always-recognizable (at least to me, who grew up on it) piano.

There are verses from Q-Tip and Phife Dawg and Busta Rhymes, and apparently Jack White plays an acoustic guitar somewhere, and contributes vocals. But the vast majority of it, or at least the part that I love, is the overflowing plethora of chants of “solid wall of sound,” — singular while Elton sang it plural — spiraling all around the Elton sample. So while I’ve always had a soft spot for raps over piano, I’m always looking forward to the psychedelic freakout:

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

Solid wall of sound, solid wall of sound

At the end, Elton throws in some new piano, and in a verse that melodically reminds me of the verses of “Little Red Corvette,” Elton & Q-Tip sing together.

Sound checking, a million watts are shaking the room

In just a few hours you’re gonna feel the burn

All of the goons are checking their guns at the door

A solid wall of sound is here on tour

It’s gonna get loud—so no phones allowed

It’s gonna get loud—so no phones allowed

One of the things that has always made Sir Elton the fucking greatest is that he’s always been up for anything, but it also turned out that he was a huge A Tribe Called Quest fan, calling them “the seminal hip-hop band of all-time” on his radio show in 2019.

As we all know, reunion albums are always dodgy: for every triumph like Dinosaur Jr or Superchunk, there are, er, not triumphs, like Soundgarden or Van Halen. But as it turns out, We Got it From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service was both a great reunion album and a great final album, as topped the Billboard albums chart (not that much of a feat for a legacy act releasing a new album in 2016) and went gold (much of a feat for a legacy act releasing a new album in 2016).

It also made it to #3 in the 2016 Pazz & Jop Critics poll, beat out by David Bowie’s Blackstar (speaking of strong final albums) and Beyonce’s Lemonade, which is some pretty heady company, to say the least.

"Solid Wall of Sound"



